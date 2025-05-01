Prove the following orthogonality relations (which are used to generate Fourier series). Assume m and n are integers with m ≠ n.
c.
π
∫ sin(mx) cos(nx) dx = 0, when |m + n| is even
0
Prove the following orthogonality relations (which are used to generate Fourier series). Assume m and n are integers with m ≠ n.
c.
π
∫ sin(mx) cos(nx) dx = 0, when |m + n| is even
0
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
52. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cos⁶x dx
63. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If m is a positive integer, then ∫[0 to π] cos^(2m+1)(x) dx = 0.
63. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If m is a positive integer, then ∫[0 to π] sin^m(x) dx = 0.
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(a) ∫₄⁰ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(b) ∫₀⁴ 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) d(𝓍)
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(c) ∫₄⁰ 6𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(d) ∫₀⁸ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₀³ 5ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(b) ∫₃⁶ (―3g(𝓍)) d𝓍
Use symmetry to explain why.
∫⁴₋₄ (5𝓍⁴ + 3𝓍³ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀⁴ (5𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 .
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫²⁰⁰₋₂₀₀ 2x⁵ dx
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫²₋₂ (x² + x³) dx
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₂^π/² 5 sin θ dθ
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₄^π/⁴ sec² x dx