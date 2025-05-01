Evaluate the line integral , where C is the curve given by , , for .
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Evaluate the line integral of the vector field along the curve , which is the line segment from to .13views
2. Evaluate the definite integral from to : .14views
Given the region bounded by , , and , determine by direct integration the x-coordinate of the centroid of the area.11views
Find the area of the region enclosed by one loop of the curve .15views
Find given the graph of .39views
Given the following definite integral of the function , write the simplified integral:28views
Write the two definite integrals subtracted below as a single integral.25views
Evaluate the following definite integral.67views
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ from -5 to 0 of dx / √(4 - x)6views
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx5views
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin⁷x] dx7views
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of 3√(1 + sin 2x) dx3views
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is symmetric about the line 𝓍 = 2 , then ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀² ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.4views
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and ƒ(t) = 2t―3 , then A is a quadratic function.3views