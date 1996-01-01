12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lateralization of cortical functioning refers to the specialization of the two cerebral hemispheres of the brain in performing certain cognitive functions. In which of the following functions the right cerebral hemisphere is specialized?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Language processing
B
Logic and analytical thinking
C
Spatial processing
D
Both a and b