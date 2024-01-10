18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Abnormal levels of electrolytes, especially potassium, can affect the electrical conduction system of the heart and lead to bradycardia. How does bradycardia impact the cardiac process?
A
It increases heart preload.
B
It decreases heart rate.
C
It increases cardiac output.
D
It can reduce blood volume.