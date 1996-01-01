18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is ejection fraction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The percentage of end-systolic volume ejected at the end of ventricular relaxation.
B
The percentage of end-diastolic volume ejected at the end of ventricular relaxation.
C
The percentage of end-diastolic volume ejected at the end of ventricular contraction.
D
The percentage of end-systolic volume ejected at the end of ventricular contraction.