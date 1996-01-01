19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Arteries Practice Problems
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Arteries Practice Problems
10 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following blood vessels is a branch of the common iliac artery that supplies blood to the lower limb?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
When baroreceptors detect an increase in blood pressure, they initiate a response to:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A doctor advises an elderly woman who has occluded arteries in her right leg to cut the sympathetic nerves that serve the limb. This will relieve her of the pain that she is suffering because:
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In which of the following blood vessels does the exchange of nutrients, gases, and waste products occur between the blood and surrounding tissues?