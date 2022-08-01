Hello, everyone, In this lesson, we are going to be talking about the female reproductive anatomy. Okay, so let's get into the lesson. And first off, let's just go over some major anatomy pieces and then we'll go into more detail. Okay, so first off, the ovaries are incredibly important for female organisms because these air going to be the places where they actually make the eggs. The female gammy. So eggs, they're going to be made in the ovaries, and they're going to be released periodically. Something interesting to know about female organisms and human beings. Included is that a female, when she is born, already has all of the eggs that she will ever make in her entire lifetime. And it's just that all of those eggs air held and then periodically released throughout her entire life and whenever she is no longer has enough eggs or she's no longer periodically releasing those eggs that individual go into menopause. But the ovaries hold all of the follicles, which create all of the eggs, and all of the eggs are already produced before the females actually born. So she has all of her eggs for her entire life. The moment she is born. Okay, so we know that these eggs are periodically released from the ovaries, and that's going to be during the process of ovulation. And whenever an egg is ovulating from the ovaries, it is going to travel down the overdose. Oct. Now different organisms have different types of over ducks. Organisms that lead that actually do external fertilization or actually, um, have their eggs leave their body are going to have over ducks. We have internal fertilization, so our over ducks don't lead to the external environment. They're going to lead to the interior of the woman's body into the uterus. So these were going to be called something a little bit different. They're going to be called the fallopian tubes thes air mammalian over ducks that actually don't lead to the exterior of the body but lead from the ovaries to the uterus because the fetus develops inside of the female. Now that leads us to talk about the uterus. The uterus is going to also be called very commonly in human beings. It's also called the womb. But what I want you guys to know is it's this hollow muscle structure and its main job. Its main focus is to be a place where the fetus actually develops. Okay, everyone. Now the opening to the uterus is gonna be called the cervix, and the cervix during childbirth is actually going to greatly dilate. If you've ever heard of a woman being six centimeters dilated or a certain number of centimeters dilated, we utilize that information the dilation of the cervix to know how close it is to the time of childbirth. And in fact, the cervix should dilate to about 10 centimeters at the time of childbirth. So the cervix, usually quite small, is going to be what opens up and allows the baby to leave the uterus. Now there's also the lining of the uterus, which is incredibly important. And this is called the endometrium, and this is going to be the inner epithelial tissue of the uterus. And this is going to be what is going to change with each menstrual cycle. And it is going to be where the egg or the zygote, I mean, actually implants into the wall of the uterus that's going to be on the endometrium tissue. Now. There are many different tissues that make up the uterus. You can see the endometrium here. Then there's the my oma tree. Um, and the pair, um, a tree. Um, the endometrium is going to be the innermost one, and it's probably going to be the most important for this lesson because that's where the zygote actually implants. And this is going to be the tissue that has shed during menstruation, and it can also form the placenta. If the woman does become pregnant, you may have heard of endometriosis. This is going to be conditioned in some women where the endometrium actually will grow outside of the uterus, and this can be incredibly painful to some women. So endometriosis deals with the endometrium, or inner layer of the uterus. And that's when it's not growing correctly. And it can cause pain. So you guys can see that this is going to be a diagram. Let me scroll down so you can see the other, um, labels here. So this isn't going to be the basic diagram of the female genitalia, and you guys can see that there are two ovaries, one here and one here, and they're actually going to connect to the fallopian tubes, which you guys can see right here and these fallopian tubes air going to lead into the uterus. And that's where the zygote will implant and the fetus will grow. And then here we have the cervix, and this little area right here is going to greatly dilate. And it's going to allow the baby to pass from the uterus to the vagina and then out of the mother. And that is the process of childbirth. Now let me scroll down. This is going to be the same diagram right here. It's just showing you the position of the female genitalia in the woman. And you guys can see that it's just basically in the pelvic region. And a woman is gonna have to ovaries on each side of her pelvis, and then she's gonna have her uterus and all that stuff in the middle. Okay, All right. So now let's talk about the rest of the anatomy. So let me scroll down a little bit so we can see what we are looking at. Okay, so then we're gonna have this is going to be the rest of the anatomy. Andi, the vagina is going to be the muscular opening that comes before the uterus. You guys can see that. That's this right here. And the uterus is going to be what I'm highlighting in pink. You guys can see that the uterus is incredibly muscular, and it's gonna have a lot of tissue that is there to support the growing baby. Now the vulva is going to be composed of two different pieces of anatomy. But basically what I want you guys to know is these air the external features of the female genitalia. And they're mostly they're just to protect the female genitalia from basically the outside world. So you have the labia majora, which encloses and protects the rest of the vulva. So the very outside and then you have the labia majora, which encloses the vaginal and urethral opening. So basically, it's just to cover everything up and make sure that it stays safe. And then you're gonna have the clitoris, which is going to be the female form of erectile tissue, and you guys can see all of that in this really good image. I really like this picture because it it shows you from the side view while the one up here shows you from the straight on view, but we always see that view. And I like this one because it shows you where everything is located in relation to everything else. So you guys can see that up here is going to be one ovary, and then you guys can actually see that the egg is going to travel down this tube right here into the uterus. So you guys can imagine that if a sperm is going to fertilize an egg, how far does it have to travel? It actually has to travel all the way up into the uterus. And then you guys may or may not know, but fertilization generally happens inside of the fallopian tubes, so it has to travel a really long way. So that is going to be the basis of the female genitalia. Okay, everyone, let's go on to our next lesson.

Hide transcripts