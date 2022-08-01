Hello, everyone. In this lesson, we're going to be learning about reproductive anatomy. But specifically in this lesson, we're talking about male reproductive anatomy. In the next lesson, we'll talk about female reproductive anatomy. Okay, so let's get into our lesson. Okay, So genitalia is just the word that means sex organs. This could be anything on the organism that is used for reproduction. Now, the gonads specifically are going to be the organs that produce gametes, egg and sperm. And since we're specifically talking about the male reproductive anatomy, we're going to be talking about sperm production, where it happens and the different parts of the male anatomy. So the test is are going to be the male gonads, and they're going to produce sperm, and they're gonna have these many different components. As you guys can see here. It's really complex inside of a testes. And there are a lot of different areas that sperm traveled thio in their method of production. So in each space, more and more is added to them or their stored or their matured in a unique location. Okay, So before we get into the tubules that are used in the test ease we're going to talk about the scrotum, which is going to be a skin pouch that holds the test ease. This is gonna be a characteristic that's found in almost every single land mammal. I believe the aquatic mammals, like whales and dolphins, are not going to have this. This is going to be a structure that is outside of the body in land mammals, and you guys know what it's for its to maintain the correct temperature off the test is to ensure that the sperm is able to be produced. Now we know that the internal body temperature off most mammals and humans included is going to be around 98 degrees now for correct sperm production. It actually can't be 98 degrees. In fact, it has to be 95 F for sperm production. If it is too hot or if it is too cold, the sperm will not be produced properly, so the scrotum is used to keep. The test is outside of the body so they don't get too hot, but still close to the body so they don't get too cold. So they're a perfect 95 degrees, because if they're not within that temperature. Sperm are not gonna be produced properly. And then that male won't be able to produce Reproduce. Okay. All right. So now we're gonna be talking about the Semin efforts tubules and the epidemics, which we're going to be two major types of tubes that are used to produce sperm. So the Semin efforts tubules are coiled tubes in the test ease where sperm are produced, they're very important. So as you guys can see in this picture, there going to be these tubes that I'm highlighting in yellow. And I have two different diagrams for you guys here, and these are going to be the tubes that actually form the sperm. So let me label those Semin if Iris to Buell's are going to be right here, and this is going to be where the production of sperm actually happens. But sperm are not fully ready and fully ready to go out of the seminary. Fris, tubules. That's actually multiple steps. And in the epidemics, this is where sperm are going to mature and they're stored. And the epidemics I'm gonna highlight in blue is gonna be this structure here. The epidemic is going to be where the sperm actually become mo tile. They're given all of their correct components, and now they can actually swim. So while sperm are in fact made in the seminar first tubules they're not swimming. They're not fully formed. They're not matured. They'll move into the epidemics, which I highlighted here in blue. And then they become mature and they're stored. I believe they could be stored in the epidemics for 2 to 3 days, but then they will be released. Any new batch will come in now. The epidemics. Crazy fact about the epidemics. This is actually not one solid structure. It's a coiled tube that's coiled around itself. And if you uncoil the epidemic, it could be 6 to 7 m long in human beings, each one which is insane. And that's crazy. It's so long yet it fits in this small little package, So those are gonna be the two major types of tubules that are used for the production and maturation of sperm. Now, if you're wondering what this tube you'll is right here that I'm highlighting in pink, this is going to be the vast difference which we will talk about a little later in the lesson and the vast difference is gonna be important because it's going to transfer the sperm from the testes itself. So this is going to be basically the passageway out and you go the seminar, first two bills to the epidemics to the vast difference. And then it's going to go into the Yuri threat, and then it's going to leave the male body. So let me label the epidemics before we finish this section. Yep, nope. Epidemics is right here in blue. Now there are different sections of the epidemics, which I'm not going to teach you guys about, but there's ahead of mid section in the tail. If you guys would like to look that up, you certainly can. It's just the different regions of the epidemics, different areas where the sperm actually matures. OK, so now let's go down and we're going to talk about the primary genitalia. So the internal genitalia of a individual is the secondary genitalia. So this is going to be the test ease and the males and the ovaries in the females. The external genitalia is the primary genitalia, and in the males that's going to be the Penis, which is the male sex organ, and it is going to be used for internal fertilization. They're gonna be many different components of the Penis. There's going to be the gland. The prep use. The pre abuse is actually what is removed during circumcision whenever a boy is born, if the parents choose to circumcise the boy, that is going to be where the profuse is removed. And this is just the protective skin around the Penis. Now the urethra is going to be found inside of the Penis. And let me show you guys, it's down here. It's gonna be this too bright here. Wrong color. It's gonna be this tube right here. Now the urethra is not on Lee used for urine. It's also going to be used to transport semen as well as you guys can see here. Urine and sperm and then some organisms. But humans not included have a back you'll, um, and this is going to be a bone that is inside of the Penis. And it's in the majority of mammals. Humans air pretty much an exception. There are a couple other organisms that don't have this, but most mammals actually do have a vacuum But for some reason, humans have no need for it, I guess. All right, So now let's talk about the different fluid. So semen is going to be their male reproductive fluid, and that's kind of interesting because it says containing sperm. Ah, lot of people think that semen is Onley sperm, but in fact it's not. It has sperm in it, but it's got a lot of other liquids as well. So that's why they call it the male reproductive fluid, because it's not just those sperm cells, and the sperm cells need these other fluids because they can't survive without them. Through other fluids that air in semen allow the sperm to swim. It gives them nutrients. It has enzymes in there for them, and it's really basically their protective fluid that they live in. Okay, so whenever we're talking about semen, it is going to be produced in different areas, right, because there's different components of the fluid. They're gonna be produced in different areas. Now the seminal vesicles produce a fluid containing fructose and mucus, and this is going to be basically like fructose a sugar right. This is going to help these cells have the energy to swim. Now there's also the prostate gland in the BULBUL. You'll re throat. Can't say that one prostate gland and bulb you'll re throw gland. I butchered that. I'm sorry, guys, and these are also going to secrete fluids into the semen. And the prostate actually makes 30% of the fluid that is used for semen, and it doesn't contain sperm, so that's a lot of high percentage that actually doesn't contain sperm. Now the prostate gland is going to be a gland that you guys can see right here. And the prostate gland can be quite problematic. For most men, it is the gland, or the area of the body that has the highest rate of cancer in men in a First World country. So in the United States, whenever you're talking about cancer specifically in men, number one cancer in men is going to be prostate cancer, and that's going to be this gland here that helps with the movement of sperm, and it helps with creating the fluids in the semen. Okay, and then the movement of sperm out of the male body is of course, going to be ejaculation, and it goes from the Semin Ifor's tubules to the epidemics to the vast difference. And then it's going to be expelled through the urethra. Now, whenever it's moving from the epidemics to the vast difference, it's on Lee sperm at this point, and we never it goes into the urethra. It's going to be mixed with all of the other fluids from the different glands that produce those fluids, like the prostate gland. Okay, now, I told you what we're going to talk about the vast difference a little later in this lesson, and we certainly are. And I already told you the vast difference is going to be a duct which connects the ejaculate Torrey duct, and it's going to connect it to the testicles. And this is going to allow the sperm to actually have a path to travel out of the male body. Okay, guys, and remember, I talked about all these different components of the semen. Those are all going to come together in the ejaculate torrey duct before they're exiting the body. Now we're looking at all of this information, and this is gonna be a side view or a lateral view of all of this anatomy and I wanted to tell you guys that the bulb Oh, you're you're re thoroughly gland is also called calpers gland, which is over here. So if you were missing that particular gland on this image, it goes by a different name. I'll write that down for you guys. So this is also the bulb. Oh, you're re throw gland. It just has two names. And I believe Cal Per was the man who discovered that particular glance. So they named it after him. So you guys can see that we have the test ease down here, and then they are going to have the epidemics and the vast difference which you're going to lead out of the test ease and into the body. And you guys can see that we have what we talked about. The ejaculate Torrey ducked the seminal vesicles, the prostate gland, the bulb. Oh, you're Ethel Gland or the calpers gland and all of these things. They're going to be in here, and they're basically going to help the semen leave the body and we have the urethral opening. And let's see, what else do we have? Just that we talked about because some of the stuff we didn't actually talk about and plans for skin. I believe those were all of the things that we talked about, remember I told you the foreskins also called the preview. So if you were looking for that, that's gonna be where it iss Okay, I've highlighted all of the things I believe we talked about. And I wanted to show you guys the path that the sperm would take its built here, and then it would travel up. And then it would travel into past the seminal vesicles past the prostate gland into the ejaculate. Torrey ducked. The prostate gland is used to push the semen out and then out through the urethra. Now, you guys can see the uterus also attached the bladder, because that is going to be the way that you're in. Also exits the body. Okay, everyone, I hope that was helpful. Next, we're going to go on to the female reproductive anatomy

