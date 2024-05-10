44. Animal Reproduction
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Individuals clustered in the same area that release their gametes into the water at the same time are engaging in which of the following?
Multiple Choice
Some insect females are able to store sperm in __________ until environmental conditions are favorable for the development of their offspring.
Multiple Choice
An ovarian follicle undergoes several changes during the human female's menstrual cycle. Which of the following sequences is correct, beginning with the oocyte?
Multiple Choice
Immediately after ovulation into the coelom, an egg is collected into the __________.
Multiple Choice
A vasectomy is an effective technique for birth control in males because it __________.
Multiple Choice
If a woman wants to become pregnant, what is the optimal day on which to have sexual intercourse?
Multiple Choice
Pregnancy tests detect a hormone in a woman's urine that is present only when an embryo is developing in her uterus. This hormone is secreted by __________.
Multiple Choice
Through which of the following does a human sperm cell not have to pass in order to fertilize an egg?
Multiple Choice
A large number of hormones function in the human menstrual cycle, but only two of them are called female sex hormones. These are __________.
Multiple Choice
What is the source of the hormones that, when suddenly absent, are directly responsible for the onset of menstruation?
Multiple Choice
After the menstrual period, which of the following hormones is the first to increase significantly every 28 days or so, initiating the ovarian cycle?
Multiple Choice
Concentrations of which hormone stimulate the hypothalamus to increase or decrease hormones that stimulate sperm production in the testes?
Multiple Choice
In many mammals, the testes are located outside the abdominal cavity within the scrotum because __________.
Multiple Choice
Sperm cells have several components; the function of the acrosome is to __________.
Multiple Choice
In mammals, meiosis to produce the female egg cell is initiated in the __________.
Multiple Choice
From a single primary oocyte, oogenesis in a mammal will produce __________.
Multiple Choice
In spermatogenesis, each primary spermatocyte gives rise to __________sperm.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about luteinizing hormone (LH) in the female reproductive system is correct?
Multiple Choice
Compared to polar bodies, the amount of cytoplasm found in an animal egg cell is __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following choices correctly lists the four phases of the sexual response cycle in their proper sequence?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about oogenesis and spermatogenesis is correct?
Textbook Question
Which of the following characterizes parthenogenesis? a. An individual may change its sex during its lifetime. b. Specialized groups of cells grow into new individuals. c. An organism is first a male and then a female. d. An egg develops without being fertilized.
Textbook Question
This graph plots the rise and fall of pituitary and ovarian hormones during the human ovarian cycle. Identify each hormone (A–D) and the reproductive events with which each one is associated (P–S). For A–D, choose from estrogen, LH, FSH, and progesterone. For P–S, choose from ovulation, growth of follicle, menstruation, and development of corpus luteum. How would the right-hand side of this graph be altered if pregnancy occurred? What other hormone is responsible for triggering this change?
Textbook Question
In male mammals, excretory and reproductive systems share a. the vas deferens. b. the urethra. c. the seminal vesicle. d. the prostate.
Textbook Question
Match each function with the correct structure. 2. Turns into the corpus luteum 3. Female gonad 4. Site of spermatogenesis 5. Site of fertilization in humans 6. Site of human gestation 7. Sperm duct 8. Secretes seminal fluid 9. Lining of uterus a. vas deferens b. prostate gland c. endometrium d. testis e. follicle f. uterus g. ovary h. oviduct
Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates female internal reproductive organs.
Textbook Question
What happens to the egg cell and the remains of the tissue it developed in at ovulation?
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not properly paired? a. seminiferous tubule—cervix b. vas deferens—oviduct c. testosterone—estradiol d. scrotum—labia majora
Textbook Question
Which of the following is properly paired? (A)seminiferous tubule—cervix (B)vas deferens—oviduct (C)corpus luteum—Sertoli cell (D)scrotum—clitoris
Textbook Question
A sperm cell follows which path? a. seminiferous tubules, epididymis, vas deferens, urethra; b. urethra, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, epididymis; c. seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, epididymis, urethra; d. epididymis, seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, urethra; e. epididymis, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, urethra
Textbook Question
Peaks of LH and FSH production occur during a. the menstrual flow phase of the uterine cycle. b. the beginning of the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle. c. the period just before ovulation. d. the secretory phase of the uterine cycle.
Textbook Question
An egg cell that is not fertilized follows which path? a. ovary, oviduct, uterus, cervix; b. ovary, uterus, oviduct, cervix; c. oviduct, ovary, cervix, uterus; d. oviduct, ovary, uterus, cervix; e. ovary, oviduct, cervix, uterus
Textbook Question
During human gestation, rudiments of all organs develop a. in the first trimester. b. in the second trimester. c. in the third trimester. d. during the blastocyst stage.
Textbook Question
Which of the following is mismatched? a. urethra: sperm passage; b. testes: hormone production; c. vas deferens: semen production; d. seminiferous tubules: sperm production
Textbook Question
Which of the following is a true statement? a. All mammals have menstrual cycles. b. The endometrial lining is shed in menstrual cycles but reabsorbed in estrous cycles. c. Estrous cycles are more frequent than menstrual cycles. d. Ovulation occurs before the endometrium thickens in estrous cycles.
Textbook Question
The production of gametes . a. begins at puberty in males and females; b. requires that the testes of males produce semen; c. results in the production of diploid cells from haploid cells; d. begins at puberty in females; e. produces sperm and eggs that carry half the number of chromosomes as nongametes
Textbook Question
For which of the following is the number the same in human males and females? a. interruptions in meiotic divisions b. functional gametes produced by meiosis c. meiotic divisions required to produce each gamete d. different cell types produced by meiosis
Textbook Question
Which statement about human reproduction is true? (A)Fertilization occurs in the vagina. (B)Spermatogenesis and oogenesis both require normal body temperature. (C)An oocyte completes meiosis after a sperm penetrates it. (D)The earliest stages of spermatogenesis occur closest to the lumen of the seminiferous tubules.
Textbook Question
Which statement about human reproduction is false? a. Fertilization occurs in the oviduct. b. Spermatogenesis and oogenesis require different temperatures. c. An oocyte completes meiosis after a sperm penetrates it. d. The earliest stages of spermatogenesis occur closest to the lumen of the seminiferous tubules.
Textbook Question
After a sperm penetrates an egg, it is important that the vitelline layer separate from the egg so that it can a. secrete important hormones. b. enable the fertilized egg to implant in the uterus. c. prevent more than one sperm from entering the egg. d. attract additional sperm to the egg.
Textbook Question
How does a zygote differ from a mature egg? a. A zygote has more chromosomes. b. A zygote is smaller. c. A zygote consists of more than one cell. d. A zygote divides by meiosis.
Textbook Question
A woman had several miscarriages. Her doctor suspected that a hormonal insufficiency was causing the lining of the uterus to break down, as it does during menstruation, terminating her pregnancies. Treatment with which of the following might help her remain pregnant? a. oxytocin b. follicle-stimulating hormone c. luteinizing hormone d. prolactin
Textbook Question
The embryos of reptiles (including birds) and mammals have systems of extraembryonic membranes. What are the functions of these membranes, and how do fish and frog embryos survive without them?
