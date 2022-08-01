Hypothalamus and Pituitary

the hypothalamus is that brain structure that bridges the nervous and the endocrine system, and this is going to interact directly with a gland called the pituitary gland. And the pituitary gland actually has two lobes, and the hypothalamus is going to have two different interactions with these two lobes. Now it's worth noting that the hypothalamus is the home use static center for many regulatory systems, including body temperature and blood pressure, and the way in which it's going to interact with these two lobes of the pituitary gland are through linked blood vessels, which you can see over on this side. These were supposed to be blood vessels that are directly linked to blood vessels on the anterior pituitary gland, as it's called, and on the posterior side or the posterior pituitary gland, the hypothalamus is actually gonna have these nerves. So neuron XYZ that are from the hypothalamus up here and actually extend what's called their axons down to the posterior pituitary, and then they synapse or connect to the posterior pituitary. And they'll actually release, uh, nure oh, hormones there to the posterior pituitary. And remember, Nure oh, hormones are gonna be hormones that get released by, uh, neuron. So these two different interactions are going to be significant in terms of, uh, you know what hormones are being delivered to which part of the pituitary and we'll get into that in just a little bit now. The other structure I want to mention is the pineal gland that's a small endocrine gland in the brain. And it produces this hormone called melatonin that is involved in circadian rhythms, and that stuff makes you sleepy. Now the thing I want you to take note of is that the hypothalamus sits right on top of the pituitary gland, and in terms of the anterior pituitary, we'll get to the posterior pituitary and just a little bit. But in terms of the anterior pituitary ah, lot of the basically what the hypothalamus is going to be doing is releasing hormones that are tropic hormones that caused the pituitary to release some other hormone. Now we're not gonna focus too much on the hormones the hypothalamus releases, because they're really just there to stimulate the pituitary to release its hormones. So I'm mainly gonna look at the hormones of the anterior pituitary, but I just want to give you a quick example of how the hypothalamus will actually release something called thyroid trope in releasing hormone and thats going thio go to the anterior pituitary and cause the release of thyroid stimulating hormone. Likewise, you have Kordic a trope in releasing hormone that's going to stimulate the release of adrenal cortical tropic hormone. So these the hypothalamus. A lot of what it releases are just these releasing hormones that are just going to stimulate something in the anterior pituitary to be released. With that, let's flip the page.

