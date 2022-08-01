Growth Hormone and Pancreas

just a few more hormones to cover here. First up growth hormone, which is a peptide hormones secreted by the anterior pituitary that generally leads to increased growth. Behind me, you can see one of the tallest people in history, Robert Wad Low, who had an excess of human growth hormone that led to his massive size. Now the pancreas is both an endocrine gland and an exa Greenland. It's gonna have execute functions in the digestive system and endocrine functions that include the secretion of some at a Staten, which is a peptide hormone that inhibits the effects of growth hormone. Now the pancreas is better known for its endocrine involvement in blood sugar. Homeostasis by secreted the hormones, insulin and glucose gone. The pancreas is going to produce its hormones in these special clusters of cells called islets of longer Hans. Now, if we look at the human body here, you can see the pancreas sort of nestled on top of the intestines there and right next to the gall bladder. And if we zoom in on part of the pancreas, we can see that it has these cell clusters like you see here. Those are islets of longer Hans, and they're going to contain Alfa cells, beta cells and delta cells. Now Alfa cells produce glue. Coogan beta cells produce insulin and delta cells produce Samat of Staten. The pancreas is actually going to receive hormonal signals from the duodenum during digestion in the form of secret. In this hormone released by the duodenum to the pancreas is going to stimulate bicarbonate secretion from the pancreas, which is important when the kym during digestion hits the duodenum it needs. All that acid needs to be neutralized. Now. Hunger and satiation, or sort of the feelings of being hungry and being full, are controlled by a pair of hormones that have antagonistic effects. Hopefully, you're noticing that pattern thus far that there's lots of hormones that act in pairs and have effects that counter each other. Now, lepton is gonna be the hormone produced by atavus sites or fat cells, and it has receptors in the hypothalamus that inhibit appetite. So, you know, if you think about it in terms of, um, you know, eating a big meal, taking in lots of nutrients, including some fats, those atavus sites air going thio stimulate satiation. Grell in is a hormone that works opposite tau lepton and actually stimulates appetite. And here you can see a pair of mice. And what's interesting is this giant mouse over here has actually been manipulated so that it does not respond Tau lepton. And because it doesn't respond, toe left in it doesn't get that appetite inhibition and well, over eat. All right, that's all I have for this one. I'll see you guys next time.

Hide transcripts