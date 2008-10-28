Endocrine System Practice Problems
Epinephrine increases blood flow to muscles, but decreases blood flow to digestive system. Which of the following is responsible for this diverse effect?
Which of the following hormones stimulates the production of ACTH from the pituitary gland?
Water-soluble hormones bind to __________ receptors, whereas steroid hormones bind to _________ receptors.
Where does the steroid hormone-receptor complex bind in order to regulate gene transcription?
A researcher removes a small structure from an organism of species X and observes that its growth has been impeded. The experiment is then repeated with four additional members of the same species, and the same outcome is obtained. She comes to the conclusion that this structure is most likely a/an ________ that releases __________.
Which of the following statements about negative feedback in hormone systems is true?
Identify the correct sequence of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis for the release of cortisol.
Which of the following hormones released by the adrenal gland allows the body to make energy more readily available from stored nutrients by inducing the synthesis of liver enzymes that produce glucose from amino acids?
A researcher proposed the hypothesis that squirrels found in gardens that are habituated to humans have a weakened stress response overall. She tested her hypothesis by subjecting them to a new type of stress, which included capturing and holding the habituated and non-habituated squirrels for one hour. She then determined the levels of corticosterone in both groups. If her hypothesis is correct, what should be the correct equation between the corticosterone levels in the two groups?
Squirrels in the garden have a _____________ response when they see humans than squirrels in the wild because they are habituated to humans.
Identify the hormone(s) that is/are released by the adrenal cortex in response to hormonal signals from the hypothalamus.
Identify the steroid hormone involved in long-term stress and the fight-or-flight response.
Match the hormones to their appropriate roles in the table given below and then choose the correct option.
Milk production is controlled by the prolactin hormone. Identify the appropriate labels for A, B, and C in the diagram below.
Which of the following pairs best depict the interaction of the endocrine and nervous systems?
A individual who had a severe iodine deficiency developed hypothyroidism. The thyroxine (T4) level in their blood sample will be _____.
These are the four statements regarding hormones:
1. They are produced by various glands present in the body.
2. They are transported to their target cells via blood.
3. They elicit a response in the target cells via a specific receptor.
4. Some hormones share receptors in order to elicit a response if they act on the same target cells.
Choose the option that contains all of the true statements regarding hormones.
Which of the following molecules binds to the membrane receptors of a cell and promotes its growth and development?
Determine which of the following statements is correct about the difference between endocrine and exocrine glands.
Pituitary adenoma results in which of the following conditions in middle-aged patients?