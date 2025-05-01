Endocrine System Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Endocrine System: Videos & Practice Problems
Epinephrine increases blood flow to muscles, but decreases blood flow to digestive system. Which of the following is responsible for this diverse effect?
Which of the following hormones stimulates the production of ACTH from the pituitary gland?
Water-soluble hormones bind to __________ receptors, whereas steroid hormones bind to _________ receptors.
Where does the steroid hormone-receptor complex bind in order to regulate gene transcription?
A researcher removes a small structure from an organism of species X and observes that its growth has been impeded. The experiment is then repeated with four additional members of the same species, and the same outcome is obtained. She comes to the conclusion that this structure is most likely a/an ________ that releases __________.
Which of the following statements about negative feedback in hormone systems is true?
Identify the correct sequence of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis for the release of cortisol.
Which of the following hormones released by the adrenal gland allows the body to make energy more readily available from stored nutrients by inducing the synthesis of liver enzymes that produce glucose from amino acids?
A researcher proposed the hypothesis that squirrels found in gardens that are habituated to humans have a weakened stress response overall. She tested her hypothesis by subjecting them to a new type of stress, which included capturing and holding the habituated and non-habituated squirrels for one hour. She then determined the levels of corticosterone in both groups. If her hypothesis is correct, what should be the correct equation between the corticosterone levels in the two groups?
Squirrels in the garden have a _____________ response when they see humans than squirrels in the wild because they are habituated to humans.
Identify the hormone(s) that is/are released by the adrenal cortex in response to hormonal signals from the hypothalamus.
Identify the steroid hormone involved in long-term stress and the fight-or-flight response.
Match the hormones to their appropriate roles in the table given below and then choose the correct option.
Milk production is controlled by the prolactin hormone. Identify the appropriate labels for A, B, and C in the diagram below.
Which of the following pairs best depict the interaction of the endocrine and nervous systems?
A individual who had a severe iodine deficiency developed hypothyroidism. The thyroxine (T4) level in their blood sample will be _____.
These are the four statements regarding hormones:
1. They are produced by various glands present in the body.
2. They are transported to their target cells via blood.
3. They elicit a response in the target cells via a specific receptor.
4. Some hormones share receptors in order to elicit a response if they act on the same target cells.
Choose the option that contains all of the true statements regarding hormones.
Which of the following molecules binds to the membrane receptors of a cell and promotes its growth and development?
Determine which of the following statements is correct about the difference between endocrine and exocrine glands.
Which of the following is the correct pathway for thyroid hormone production?
Determine the type of stimuli that cause the pituitary gland to release TSH.