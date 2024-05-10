43. Endocrine System
43. Endocrine System
The endocrine system relies on __________ that __________ all of the cells of the body.
Multiple Choice
A cell releases a cytokine, which binds to and acts on a neighboring cell. This represents an example of __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following examples is a true statement about the differences between hormones and neurotransmitters?
Multiple Choice
Which is an accurate statement regarding the difference between steroid and nonsteroid hormones?
Multiple Choice
Because most chemical signals are unable to pass through the plasma membrane, the cellular action they initiate results from __________.
Multiple Choice
What result would you expect following the binding of epinephrine to an α-type epinephrine receptor?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hormones is thought to act at the cellular level by inducing a change in gene expression?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following examples is a role of the local regulator nitric oxide (NO)?
Multiple Choice
Ibuprofen is known for its pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties because it inhibits the synthesis of __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following conditions in a silkworm moth would result in metamorphosis from pupa to adult?
Multiple Choice
In the winter, the __________ of vertebrates is apt to produce __________ than in summer months.
Multiple Choice
Anabolic steroids, sometimes taken illegally by athletes and bodybuilders, are chemically related to natural __________ produced in the __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a problem with the long-term use of glucocorticoids, such as cortisone, to treat inflammation?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the catecholamines secreted by the adrenal medulla is correct?
Multiple Choice
The mammary glands of a pregnant female will begin to produce milk in response to changes in the level of which of the following hormones?
Multiple Choice
The major tropic action of growth hormone is to signal the __________ to release __________.
Multiple Choice
Hyperthyroidism, typically characterized by a high metabolic rate and high blood pressure, might be expected when __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following endocrine organs only stores hormones produced by the hypothalamus?
Multiple Choice
As a young girl, Maria suffered a head injury that damaged her pituitary. An injury to the pituitary is particularly serious because of all the functions controlled by this gland. As Maria got older, she and her doctors found that all of the following except her __________ were affected.
Multiple Choice
A doctor might give an expectant mother __________ to stimulate uterine contractions and induce labor.
Multiple Choice
How does the hypothalamus control the secretion of growth hormone (GH) from the anterior pituitary?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a neurohormone secreted by the posterior pituitary?
Multiple Choice
Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) are tropic hormones that are also known as __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hormones specifically act(s) to trigger secretion of hormones by another endocrine gland?
Textbook Question
Which statement is accurate? (A) Hormones that differ in effect reach their target cells by different routes through the body. (B) Pairs of hormones that have the same effect are said to have antagonistic functions. (C) Hormones are often regulated through feedback loops. (D) Hormones of the same chemical class usually have the same function
Textbook Question
Which hormone is correctly paired with its action? (A) oxytocin—stimulates uterine contractions during childbirth (B) thyroxine—inhibits metabolic processes (C) ACTH—inhibits the release of glucocorticoids by the adrenal cortex (D) melatonin—raises blood calcium level
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not an accurate statement? a. Hormones are chemical messengers that travel to target cells through the circulatory system. b. Hormones often regulate homeostasis through antagonistic functions. c. Hormones of the same chemical class usually have the same function. d. Hormones are often regulated through feedback loops.
Textbook Question
The hypothalamus a. synthesizes all of the hormones produced by the pituitary gland. b. influences the function of only one lobe of the pituitary gland. c. produces only inhibitory hormones. d. regulates both reproduction and body temperature.
Textbook Question
Which correctly matches a hormone to the gland from which it is produced and to its effect on target cells? a. thyroid hormone: anterior pituitary, regulates metabolism b. prolactin: anterior pituitary, raises blood calcium levels c. androgens: thyroid, promotes male characteristics d. None of the choices are correct.
Textbook Question
Growth factors are local regulators that a. are produced by the anterior pituitary. b. are modified fatty acids that stimulate bone and cartilage growth. c. are found on the surface of cancer cells and stimulate abnormal cell division. d. bind to cell-surface receptors and stimulate growth and development of target cells.
Textbook Question
The body is able to maintain a relatively constant level of thyroid hormone in the blood because a. thyroid hormone stimulates the pituitary to secrete thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). b. thyroid hormone inhibits the secretion of TSH-releasing hormone (TRH) from the hypothalamus. c. TRH inhibits the secretion of thyroid hormone by the thyroid gland. d. thyroid hormone stimulates the hypothalamus to secrete TRH.
Textbook Question
Which hormone is incorrectly paired with its action? a. oxytocin—stimulates uterine contractions during childbirth b. thyroxine—inhibits metabolic processes c. ACTH—stimulates the release of glucocorticoids by the adrenal cortex d. melatonin—affects biological rhythms and seasonal reproduction
Textbook Question
Explain how the hypothalamus controls body functions through its action on the pituitary gland. How does control of the anterior and posterior pituitary differ?
Textbook Question
What do steroid and peptide hormones typically have in common? a. their solubility in cell membranes b. their requirement for travel through the bloodstream c. the location of their receptors d. their reliance on signal transduction in the cell
Textbook Question
Which of the following is the most likely explanation for hypothyroidism in a patient whose iodine level is normal? a. greater production of T3 than of T4 b. hyposecretion of TSH c. hypersecretion of MSH d. a decrease in the thyroid secretion of calcitonin
Textbook Question
In a glucose tolerance test, periodic measurements of blood glucose level are taken after a person drinks a glucose-rich solution. Using the hypothetical graph below, compare and contrast the results of the test for the diabetic and the healthy individual.
Textbook Question
The relationship between the insect hormones ecdysteroid and PTTH is an example of a. an interaction of the endocrine and nervous systems. b. homeostasis achieved by positive feedback. c. homeostasis maintained by antagonistic hormones. d. competitive inhibition of a hormone receptor.
Textbook Question
If a person has a pituitary tumor that is oversecreting TSH, would this person be likely to have goiter as a symptom? Explain.
Textbook Question
DRAW IT In mammals, milk production by mammary glands is controlled by prolactin and prolactin-releasing hormone. Draw a simple sketch of this pathway, including glands, tissues, hormones, routes for hormone movement, and effects.
Textbook Question
Which two of the hormones listed below act upon the body with similar functions? Explain. a. glucagon b. oxytocin c. glucocorticoids d. ADH
Textbook Question
A strain of mice remains healthy as long as they are fed regularly. After they eat, their blood glucose level rises slightly and then declines to a homeostatic level. However, when these mice fast or exercise, their blood glucose drops dangerously. Which hypothesis best explains their problem? (Explain your choice.) a. The mice have insulin-dependent diabetes. b. The mice lack insulin receptors on their cells. c. The mice lack glucagon receptors on their cells. d. The mice cannot synthesize glycogen from glucose.
