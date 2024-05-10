Endocrine System

A strain of mice remains healthy as long as they are fed regularly. After they eat, their blood glucose level rises slightly and then declines to a homeostatic level. However, when these mice fast or exercise, their blood glucose drops dangerously. Which hypothesis best explains their problem? (Explain your choice.) a. The mice have insulin-dependent diabetes. b. The mice lack insulin receptors on their cells. c. The mice lack glucagon receptors on their cells. d. The mice cannot synthesize glycogen from glucose.