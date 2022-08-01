Embryogenesis

How does a little plant seed turn into a great big tree? Well, all great things have small beginnings, and plants are no exception. The development of a seed begins with fertilization. The pollen grain will deposit sperm into the AV you'll on the flower. And this results in embryo genesis, which is the development of the seed and more importantly, the plant embryo within seed. Now, after fertilization, what you're left with is a zygote. And this zygote is going to divide into two daughter cells known as the A pickle cell and the basal cell. So here we have ours. I go and it is going to divide into a pickle cell. And this basal cell, now the a pickle cell is going to form a massive cells that will eventually basically become the plant. This cell mass will differentiate into those primary mirror stems. We talked about the pro today ERM, Ground Mary stem and pro Camby in, and you can see the A pickle cells division as it continues along to the structure. And eventually just, you know, it's growing into this mass of cells, which will eventually form the plant embryo that see behind my noodle here. Now the basal cell forms a structure called the suspense ER that contributes to support structures for the embryo Onley. One cell in the SSA Spencer will actually contribute to the plant embryo. So here we have our suspense. Er, now these embryonic plants have embryonic leaves. We call them CO Tilden's, and plants will actually be differentiated into Monta cots and die cots. Depending on how maney Cutillo dons, they have Monica cots have one until it on right mano, meaning one and you die. Cots have to Attila dons die meaning to. And if you're curious, the you part here is, uh, means true. So these it's saying, basically to true leaves or Kotil Iran's. Now the embryonic plant has some other structures that we should go over. Uh, these include the hyper Kotal, which you can see here we jump out of the way. That is basically the embryonic stem of the plant. So it's this portion here. It also will have a radical, which is an embryonic root, and here you can see our radical. Now, looking at these two seeds over on the left, you'll notice that, uh, that these are differentiated as Monica and Die Kat. So here we have a Monica seed in here. We have a you die Kat seed and you can tell based on the telethons. This one has just one. This guy has to, and you can see the other seed parts, including the seed coat, that protective outer layer, the endo sperm, which is going to be the nutrients that the embryo feeds on. And also we'll have this structure here called the epic Cottle, and that is something that some plants have. It's kind of like an embryonic stem, but it's an embryonic stem that extends beyond the cattle A dons. So, uh, when our plant sprouts, this becomes more readily apparent, and we'll actually talk about sprouting when we flip the page.

Hide transcripts