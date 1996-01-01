36. Plant Reproduction
Seeds Practice Problems
10 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the protective sheath that covers the radicle and is the first structure to emerge from the seed.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
During embryogenesis, the zygote divides into two cells. The _____ cell develops into the major part of the embryo proper. The ____ cell, on the other hand, will divide forming the suspensor.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following fruit characteristics is important for water-pollinated plants?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In angiosperms, a zygote generally divides into an asymmetric two-celled embryo consisting of an apical and a basal cell. The apical cell gives rise to: