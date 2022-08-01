one way to encourage animals to disperse your seeds aside from having them stick to your for is by putting them in fruit. Which, of course, is delicious. And we animals love to eat, So fruits are technically these seed bearing structures that form from the ovary after flowering. Now, as you can see in this diagram here of a peach or it really could be any stone fruit, you have your seat on the inside there, with its endo sperm embryo and seed coat familiar structures to us and then surrounding it. In this area we have what's called the Pere carp, and this is the part of the fruit that we eat. And this is what ripens from the ovary and will surround of seeds in a sweet, delicious coding. No, as I'm sure you're aware, there are many different types of fruit, and they take all sorts of shapes and sizes, and in fact, we call a lot of fruits vegetables, even though their technically fruits, for example, zucchini technically fruit, right? It's got that ripened of aerial ovarian walls surrounding seeds. Not that sweet, which is why we call it a vegetable. But technically it is a fruit. And, of course, amongst fruits that we think of his fruits. There's a ton of variation, and what we'll see is that these are actually due to different types of development. So you have simple fruits and these air fruits like Cherries they developed from a single flower with a single Karpal or if used car pulls. So a single pistol or single Karpal and these will have a simple structure like a cherry, that ovarian wall surrounding the A little seed in there and this forms from again one flower with its single pistol. We're single, Karpal. Now you can also have aggregate fruits which developed from single flowers that have multiple carpools and an example of this is the raspberry. So even though this develops from a single flower all of these little, uh, juicy balls in the all right, maybe I should think about my phrasing there. All of these little morsels in the raspberry, um, form from separate carpools and they each have a seed in them. Those are again called aggregate fruits. You also have multiple fruits which developed from multiple clustered flowers. And a nice example of this is the pineapple which you can kind of see in its structure how it would develop from clustered together flowers. And lastly, we have accessory fruits, which developed from ovary tissues as well as tissues outside the carpal. And a nice example of this is a strawberry, which has its seeds on the outside and has it's delicious Freedy meat inside the outer coating of seeds, so many different types of fruits that result from different types of flowers. And that's all I have for this lesson. I'll see you guys next time.

