36. Plant Reproduction
Seeds
36. Plant Reproduction
Seeds
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 10 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 15 of 15 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
After fertilization, the __________ develops into a seed, and the __________ develops into a fruit.
574
views
Multiple Choice
A pea pod is formed from __________. A pea inside the pod is formed from __________.
344
views
Multiple Choice
Which portion of an embryonic plant consists of the shoot tip with a pair of miniature leaves?
345
views
Multiple Choice
A botanist had an apple tree in his yard that produced eight different varieties of apple. How was this tree most likely produced?
343
views
Textbook Question
A fruit is a. a mature ovary. b. a mature ovule. c. a seed plus its integuments. d. an enlarged embryo sac.
815
views
Textbook Question
The black dots that cover strawberries are actually fruits formed from the separate carpels of a single flower. The fleshy and tasty portion of a strawberry derives from the receptacle of a flower with many separate carpels. Therefore, a strawberry is a. a simple fruit with many seeds. b. both a multiple fruit and an accessory fruit. c. both a simple fruit and an aggregate fruit. d. both an aggregate fruit and an accessory fruit.
1398
views
Textbook Question
While walking in the woods, you encounter an unfamiliar nonwoody flowering plant. If you want to know whether it is a monocot or eudicot, it would not help to look at the a. number of seed leaves, or cotyledons, present in its seeds. b. shape of its root system. c. arrangement of vascular bundles in its stem. d. size of the plant.
285
views
Showing 13 of 13 practice