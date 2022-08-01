Proximal Tubule

after the fill trait is collected in Bowman's capsule, it's going to move into the proximal tubules. So here you can see the glow. Marylise Phil Trait is going to move this way, and the proximal tube. You'll has what's called a convoluted structure. Basically, it's like a spaghetti noodle all wrapped up, lots of twists and turns. And, uh, you know, coils. In order Thio maximize the amount of area it provides while minimizing the amount of volume it takes up common tactic and biology. Now it's going to transport Phil Trait from Bowman's capsule to the loop of Henle E because it is involved in re absorption. It has that convoluted structure, and it also has Micro Valli in Lumen, which, both of which are going to greatly expand the surface area of the proximal tube. You'll, which is important for re absorption. Right, so glucose, amino acids, salts and other salutes are gonna be re absorbed by active transport. You can actually see like a whole list of the stuff that's going to be re absorbed right here. It's a ton of stuff, and water is going to passively follow those salutes because both salutes and water or re absorbed together. The Osma clarity of the fill trait is not going to change from re absorption in the proximal convoluted tube you'll so the total volume will decrease because a ton of stuff is going to get re absorbed. But the Osma clarity will stay the same. And here in this figure, behind my head, you can see other areas of the other areas of the nef, Ron and what they will be re absorbing. Um, here you can see some stuff that will actually be secreted into the proximal convoluted tubules, those air secretions. Um, next, we're gonna move on to the loop of Henle E, which is this structure here. And then we'll make it to the distal convoluted tube you'll hear and finally to the collecting duct. And you can see that all of these structures are specialized for the re absorption or secretion of various materials. So with that, let's flip the page

