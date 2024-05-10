Osmoregulation and Excretion

Match each of the following components of blood (on the left) with what happens to it as the blood is processed by the kidney (on the right). Note that each lettered choice may be used more than once. 8. Water 9. Glucose 10. Plasma protein 11. Toxins or drugs 12. Red blood cell 13. Urea a. passes into filtrate; almost all excreted in urine b. remains in blood c. passes into filtrate; mostly reabsorbed d. secreted and excreted