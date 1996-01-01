General Biology
43. Endocrine System
Endocrine System
Problem
DRAW IT In mammals, milk production by mammary glands is controlled by prolactin and prolactin-releasing hormone. Draw a simple sketch of this pathway, including glands, tissues, hormones, routes for hormone movement, and effects.
