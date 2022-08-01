in this video, we're going to introduce Replication Forks. And so recall from our last lesson video that DNA replication begins at a specific set of DNA sequences called The Origin of Replication, or just the Ori for short. And so it turns out that many different proteins are going to bind to this origin of replication. And those proteins are going to separate the two strands of DNA unwinding the DNA so that DNA replication can begin. And this unwinding forms a replication fork, which is sometimes also referred to as a replication bubble. And so replication forks are really just these Why shaped regions that are at the end of the bubble, where DNA is unwound and so we'll be able to see the replication forks down below here in our image. And so if we take a look at this image, which you'll notice is here, over here on this side, we're showing you this replication forks, and so you can see that the DNA strands have unwound. So we have the old original DNA strand. Are these darker blue color and which will see is that they're starting to be separated Here. There's a separation of these two strands, and the separation of these two strands creates the replication, forks or the replication bubbles. And so what you'll notice is that at each of these positions on each side of this, unwinding is a replication fork. So the replication forks are indicated with these yellow backgrounds that you see here and over here, and you'll notice that they are these why shaped regions that they kind of create these the sideways. Why right here and the sideways? Why is the replication fork? And you'll also see the sideways? Why over here? And so that's why we call these replication forks thes. Why shaped regions at the end of the bubble where DNA's unwound and you'll notice that it does kind of create somewhat of a bubble. So from here to here, there's a little bit of a bubble, and so sometimes it's referred to as the replication bubble. And so what you'll notice here is that DNA replication eyes actually going to proceed by directionally and by directionally just means that it's going to occur in both directions at each replication for and so you'll see that the direction of DNA replication on the replication for is gonna be indicated by these red arrows. And so DNA replication is going to proceed in this direction at this replication for And it will also proceed in this direction for this replication for ca's well, and so that's important to keep in mind moving forward because we're going to talk about DNA replication and just one replication for But we have to keep in mind that DNA replication occurs that the other replication fork in the same in the opposite direction. And so DNA replication proceeds by directionally in both directions at each replication. For And so once again, we're gonna talk, Maura about the process of DNA replication, uh, involving these RNA primers and thes different strands as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here, uh, concludes our video, introducing the terms replication forks, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

