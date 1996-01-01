To go over the proteins of the replication fork, we're gonna break them into three categories. Now, these aren't official categories, but our first group of proteins we're gonna call the setup proteins. Then we'll talk about the leading strand proteins and then the lagging strand proteins for the setup proteins. The main thing going on is DNA heli case, DNA heli case is responsible for taking that DNA double helix and unwinding it into two single strands, those single strands however, are unstable. So we have single strand binding proteins that come in and bind to the single strand and stabilize it until the rest of the replication machinery arrives. Now, for the leading strand, remember DNA is replicated in the five prime to three prime direction on our top strand here. That's going towards the replication for. So that's relatively simple. We need one protein, DNA polymerase three or DNA Paul three. This is gonna add nucleotides one after another in the five prime to three prime direction going towards the replication fork until replication is over. Now, the lagging strand is gonna be more complex. That's because the lagging strand needs to go in the opposite direction from the replication for it. That means we need to add these RN A primers repeatedly. That's the job of primate. Primus is gonna add the RN A primers and that's the signal for the DNA preliminaries to start copying DNA polymerase three or pool three will come in at the RN A primer and it will start adding nucleotides in the five prime to three prime direction. It'll go until it reaches the next RN A primer to replace the primer. Though, you need DNA pool one or DNA polymerase one that's gonna replace those RN A nucleotides with DNA nucleotides. Now, the problem is DNA Paul, one can join the nucleotides to nucleotides behind them, but not to the nucleotides in front of them. That's gonna leave these little breaks here in the DNA backbone to fix those. You need DNA ligase. DNA ligase is gonna connect those breaks. And when that happens, you'll have a solid strand of DNA.