14. DNA Synthesis
Introduction to DNA Replication
What is the function of the enzyme topoisomerase in DNA replication?
Which of the following attributes of DNA is most crucial to its accurate duplication?
Which of the following statements about replication origins is/are correct?
In prokaryotes, the rate of elongation during DNA replication is __________ the rate in eukaryotes.
What is the major difference between bacterial chromosomes and eukaryotic chromosomes?
