in this video, we're going to briefly introduce some of the most important components of DNA replication. And so it turns out that DNA replication is actually a relatively complex process that requires, ah, host of multiple enzymes and proteins working together. And so notice down below. We have this table that shows you some of the most important enzymes and proteins involved in DNA replication, along with their functions. Now it's important to note here in this video we're on Lee going to briefly introduce these enzymes and proteins and their functions. But as we move forward in our course in their own separate videos, we're going to talk about each of these enzymes and proteins and mawr detail, along with the details of their functions. And so again, keep in mind that this is just a brief introduction and so you can use this table down below as a reference, moving forward as we cover these different enzymes and proteins in more detail. And so what you'll notice is over here in this column we're going to show you is the shape that we're going to use here in clutch prep to represent each of the individual enzymes and proteins. And then, of course, we have the name of the enzyme and protein in this column. And then we have the function of the enzyme, a protein in this column here. And so the first enzyme enzyme that we're showing you here is going to be topo Aissami race and topo Aissami races, also sometimes referred to as DNA guy race in pro Kerasiotes. And so you may see your textbooks or your professor refer to it is that and its function is to relieve DNA super coiling ahead of the replication fork. And again, we'll talk more about what DNA super coiling is in the function of topo I summaries and DNA iris in their own separate video as we move forward. And that again goes for all of these enzymes and proteins. And so the next enzyme that we're showing you is represented with this yellow triangle here here, a clutch prep, and it is a healer case, and he'll cases function is to unwind DNA double helix at the replication fork. Next we have are these little orange circles, and these represent our single stranded, binding proteins. And as their name implies, these single stranded binding proteins they're going to bind to and stabilize single stranded DNA. Now, next, what we have is this pink structure which is going to be the primates. And as the primates employees, um, name implies it is going to create RNA primers, which act as a starting point for DNA synthesis. Next, what we have is this light blue circle here which represents DNA prelim arrays, three in pro carry attic organisms. And this is the main DNA pull Emery's that's responsible for building a new strand of DNA, using the old strand of DNA as a template. But there are multiple DNA prelim A races, and this DNA prelim a race is going to be DNA proliferates one and pro corrodes, and its job is to replace our primers with DNA. Now, notice that DNA polymerase too, is not mentioned here on this list. And that's because DNA polymerase, too, is not one of the most important components of DNA replication. And it has a slightly different function that we're not really going to cover in this course now. The last protein, the last component that's very important for DNA replication, is going to be DNA like Jace and DNA lie Jace is function is to co violently join together what are known as Okazaki fragments in the lagging DNA strand. And again, this will make a lot more sense these functions. And, uh uh, these enzymes and proteins will be cleared up as we move forward and talk about them in more detail in their own separate videos. But again, this year concludes our brief introduction to some of the most important components of DNA replication that we're going to encounter moving forward. And again, we'll be able to talk Maura about thes as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

