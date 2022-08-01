in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to DNA replication. And so it's important to keep in mind as we move forward in our course and continue to talk Mawr and Maura about DNA replication, that there's actually much more information that is known about pro carry ah, tick DNA replication. Then there is information known about eukaryotic DNA replication. And so, for that reason, as we move forward in our course, were mainly going to be focusing on pro carry ah, tick DNA replication. However, it is also important to keep in mind as we move forward in our course that scientists believe that most of the DNA replication process is fundamentally similar in both pro Kerasiotes and eukaryotes. And so, even though moving forward in our course were mainly gonna be focusing on pro carry attic DNA replication, it's important to remember that most of the process is fundamentally similar in both of them. And as we move forward in our course, will try toe point out some of the key differences between pro Cariou pro carry attic and eukaryotic DNA replication. But in both pro carry attic and eukaryotic DNA replication, DNA replication occurs via a semi conservative process, which again we introduce what semi conservative DNA replication waas in our last lesson video. And so again, semi conservative DNA replication suggests that the old parental strands in the original DNA molecule are going to separate from one another. And they're each going to act as templates in the synthesis of new DNA strands that air complementary to the old parental strands. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, what we're showing you is another image of semi conservative DNA replication. So notice over here on the far left, we start with just one DNA molecule. This is the original DNA molecule, and by the end of this DNA replication process, we end up with two DNA molecules one here and one here. And so the way that this DNA replication works is that the DNA strands and the old parental DNA molecule are going to separate from one another. And so you can see the separation here is beginning. And so, as these old original DNA strands separate from one another, they act as templates to build new DNA that's complementary to it. And so you could see the new DNA. Here is this yellow strand that's being built using the old Blue Strand as a template. And so this process will continue and continue. And ultimately it results in two DNA strains that are identical to each other and identical to the original, since it's building via complimentary base pairing. And again we'll be able to talk more and more about the mechanism of this semi conservative DNA replication as we move forward in our course, and we'll start off by introducing the DNA replication components. And so I'll see you all in our next lesson video to talk about that.

