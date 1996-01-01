Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
An egg cell that is not fertilized follows which path? a. ovary, oviduct, uterus, cervix; b. ovary, uterus, oviduct, cervix; c. oviduct, ovary, cervix, uterus; d. oviduct, ovary, uterus, cervix; e. ovary, oviduct, cervix, uterus

