I In this lesson, we'll be talking about community structure, which has four key components. The first two or species richness and relative abundance. Species richness is just the number of different species in a community. Are there five different types of organisms living here or other relative abundance looks at how many individuals of there are of a particular species relative to others in the community. So there's three types of species in the community, but one only has 10 individuals, and the others both have 100. That's the idea behind relative abundance. Now these two concepts air sometimes merged into this idea of species diversity, which is just a measure that takes into account both richness and relative abundance. And you can see an example of a chart that displays species diversity here, which is really just showing the change in species diversity in North America. Here we have the you know what it used to be, what it is now and what the difference between those two states is more or less now. The other key components of community structure are the interactions between all the species of the community and the physical aspect of the community like the size of the area, the altitude where where the community exists and the type of vegetation, uh, present. And you can see some other aspects in this image here behind my head now without going into too much detail. This idea of species diversity is really important because species diversity actually leads to greater biomass production and greater resistance to invasive species. So species diversity essentially helps bolster ecosystems. With that, let's go ahead and flip the page.

Hide transcripts