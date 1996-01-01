Community Structure Practice Problems
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. Therefore, Lyme disease is a/an _______:
The study of interactions of different populations with their environment is termed:
A group of students was tasked with collecting data on flora and fauna of a nearby mangrove forest. They assessed the diversity and abundance of mangrove species in three study areas. In each study area, they set three 10 m x 10 m quadrats at a distance of 15 to 30 m from each other. Based on this data, the following graph shows the number of individuals of different genera.
What is the most abundant genus in the sampled areas?
A class of students was tasked with collecting data on flora and fauna in a nearby mangrove forest. One group assessed the diversity and abundance of mangrove species in the area. In each area, they set three 10 m x 10 m quadrats at a distance of 15 to 30 m from each other. They assessed a total of three areas. Based on the given information, what is the total area sampled by the students?
According to the equilibrium model of island biogeography, the species diversity on an island is ______ related to the size of the island and ______ related to the island's distance from the mainland.
A small forest land supports 200 species, but it loses 50% of its habitable area due to the construction of a highway. How many species, approximately, do you think will be left in that forest after this?
In a rainforest ecosystem, there are fewer eagles than rabbits. What can be the possible explanation for this?
The trophic structure of a community is determined by____relationships among species:
If a predator prey on the community's dominant species, it will be regarded as keystone species because
Identify the correct statement regarding a community's species diversity according to the intermediate disturbance hypothesis:
What is the Shannon diversity (H) for a community with 200 individuals distributed among four species 20A, 30B, 70C, and 80D:
Dolphins are mammals, whereas penguins are aves. Despite their different families, the flippers of penguins and dolphins have similar functions. What is this phenomenon called?
Common plants usually perform photosynthesis with the help of their stomata, which absorb carbon dioxide. However, the opening of the stomata can cost a significant amount of water loss through evapotranspiration. How do some desert plants reduce the risk of water loss while performing photosynthesis?
Which of the following areas is the best example of the colonization of a previously inhabited area by new organisms following a disturbance?
Which of the following higher trophic level organisms eats a variety of lower trophic level organisms?
At each trophic level of a food chain, how does the total amount of energy change?