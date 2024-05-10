51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A field contains 950 kg of plant material. How many kilograms of tertiary consumers could be supported?
374
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes conditions on a glacier moraine during the reign of pioneer species?
279
Multiple Choice
What happens to the number of species in a community as the area of that community increases?
594
Textbook Question
The feeding relationships among the species in a community determine the community's a. secondary succession. b. ecological niche. c. species richness. d. trophic structure.
586
Textbook Question
Based on the intermediate disturbance hypothesis, a community's species diversity is increased by a. frequent massive disturbance. b. stable conditions with no disturbance. c. moderate levels of disturbance. d. human intervention to eliminate disturbance.
845
Textbook Question
According to the island equilibrium model, species richness would be greatest on an island that is a. large and remote. b. small and remote. c. large and close to a mainland. d. small and close to a mainland.
558
Textbook Question
According to the generalized species-area curve, when habitat is reduced to 50% of its original size, approximately of the species once present there will be lost. a. 10%; b. 25%; c. 50%; d. 90%; e. it is impossible to estimate the percentage
651
Textbook Question
Predators that are keystone species can maintain species diversity in a community if they a. competitively exclude other predators. b. prey on the community's dominant species. c. reduce the number of disruptions in the community. d. prey only on the least abundant species in the community.
862
Textbook Question
Which of the following organisms is mismatched with its trophic level? a. algae—producer b. phytoplankton—primary consumer c. carnivorous fish larvae—secondary consumer d. eagle—tertiary or quaternary consumer
441
Textbook Question
Food chains are sometimes short because a. only a single species of herbivore feeds on each plant species. b. local extinction of a species causes extinction of the other species in its food chain. c. most of the energy in a trophic level is lost as energy passes to the next higher level. d. most producers are inedible.
968
Textbook Question
Which of the following best illustrates ecological succession? a. A mouse eats seeds, and an owl eats the mouse. b. Decomposition in soil releases nitrogen that plants can use. c. Grasses grow in a deserted field, followed by shrubs and then trees. d. Imported pheasants increase in numbers, while local quail disappear.
466
Textbook Question
Which of the following could qualify as a top-down control on a grassland community? a. limitation of plant biomass by rainfall amount b. influence of temperature on competition among plants c. influence of soil nutrients on the abundance of grasses versus wildflowers d. effect of grazing intensity by bison on plant species diversity
619
Textbook Question
The most plausible hypothesis to explain why species richness is higher in tropical than in temperate regions is that a. tropical communities are younger. b. tropical regions generally have more available water and higher levels of solar radiation. c. higher temperatures cause more rapid speciation. d. diversity increases as evapotranspiration decreases.
727
Textbook Question
Community 1 contains 100 individuals distributed among four species: 5A, 5B, 85C, and 5D. Community 2 contains 100 individuals distributed among three species: 30A, 40B, and 30C. Calculate the Shannon diversity (H) for each community. Which community is more diverse?
1285
Textbook Question
In Southeast Asia, there's an old saying: 'There is only one tiger to a hill.' In terms of energy flow in ecosystems, explain why big predatory animals such as tigers and sharks are relatively rare.
356
Textbook Question
About a third of insect species measured are in decline, meaning that their populations are shrinking due to habitat destruction, pollution, and other factors. Predict how this change affects the bee pollination of crops such as apples and almonds.
524
Textbook Question
There are fewer lions in Africa's Serengeti than there are zebras. This is principally because . a. zebras tend to drive off lions; b. lions compete directly with cheetahs, whereas zebras do not have any competitors; c. zebras have mutualists that increase their population, whereas lions do not; d. there is less energy available in zebras to support the lion population than there is in grass to support the zebras; e. zebras are a keystone species, whereas lions are not
1029
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING An ecologist studying plants in the desert performed the following experiment. She staked out two identical plots, which included a few sagebrush plants and numerous small, annual wildflowers. She found the same five wildflower species in roughly equal numbers on both plots. She then enclosed one of the plots with a fence to keep out kangaroo rats, the most common grain-eaters of the area. After two years, to her surprise, four of the wildflower species were no longer present in the fenced plot, but one species had increased dramatically. The control plot had not changed. Using the principles of ecology, propose a hypothesis to explain her results. What additional evidence would support your hypothesis?
369
Textbook Question
"In a classic study, John Teal measured energy flow in a salt marsh ecosystem. The table below shows some of his results. a. What percentage of the energy in sunlight was converted into chemical energy and incorporated into plant biomass? What term describes this new biomass? b. What percentage of the energy in plant biomass was incorporated into the bodies of the primary consumers? What became of the rest of the energy (see Figure 37.16A)? c. How much energy is available for secondary consumers? Based on the efficiency of energy transfer by primary consumers, estimate how much energy will be available to tertiary consumers."
532
Showing 27 of 27 practice