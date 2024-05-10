Skip to main content
51. Community Ecology
Community Structure

51. Community Ecology

Community Structure

Practice this topic

There are fewer lions in Africa's Serengeti than there are zebras. This is principally because                   . a. zebras tend to drive off lions; b. lions compete directly with cheetahs, whereas zebras do not have any competitors; c. zebras have mutualists that increase their population, whereas lions do not; d. there is less energy available in zebras to support the lion population than there is in grass to support the zebras; e. zebras are a keystone species, whereas lions are not
SCIENTIFIC THINKING An ecologist studying plants in the desert performed the following experiment. She staked out two identical plots, which included a few sagebrush plants and numerous small, annual wildflowers. She found the same five wildflower species in roughly equal numbers on both plots. She then enclosed one of the plots with a fence to keep out kangaroo rats, the most common grain-­eaters of the area. After two years, to her surprise, four of the wildflower species were no longer present in the fenced plot, but one species had increased dramatically. The control plot had not changed. Using the principles of ecology, propose a hypothesis to explain her results. What additional evidence would support your hypothesis?
"In a classic study, John Teal measured energy flow in a salt marsh ecosystem. The table below shows some of his results. a. What percentage of the energy in sunlight was converted into chemical energy and incorporated into plant biomass? What term describes this new biomass? b. What percentage of the energy in plant biomass was incorporated into the bodies of the primary consumers? What became of the rest of the energy (see Figure 37.16A)? c. How much energy is available for secondary consumers? Based on the efficiency of energy transfer by primary consumers, estimate how much energy will be available to tertiary consumers."

