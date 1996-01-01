General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
Osmoregulation and Excretion
Problem
In which of the following species should natural selection favor the highest proportion of juxtamedullary nephrons? a. a river otter b. a mouse species living in a temperate broadleaf forest c. a mouse species living in a desert d. a beaver
Show Answer
Similar Solution
56s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: Control of Water Reabsorption
by Pearson
79 views
Animation: Nephron Function
by Pearson
53 views
Animation: Kidney Structure
by Pearson
9 views
Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone System (RAAS) - Renin and Bradykinin
by USMLE pass
149 views
Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone System in under 2 mins!
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
24 views
Osmoregulation and Nitrogenous Waste
by Jason Amores Sumpter
77 views
Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System
by Handwritten Tutorials
87 views
The Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS) - Sarah Clifford Illustration Tutorial
by Sarah Clifford Illustration
81 views
Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS) and Blood Pressure
by 5MinuteSchool
136 views
Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone Sysytem - Renin Pathway easy Explanation
by MEDSimplified
91 views
2.5 Renal: DCT & Collecting Ducts
by Hippomedics
26 views
The distal convoluted tubule and collecting duct
by Quick Science
52 views
A2 Biology - Selective reabsorption (OCR A Chapter 15.5)
by BioRach
98 views
Distal Convoluted Tubule (DCT) | Collecting Duct | Nephron Transport | Renal Physiology
by Byte Size Med
98 views
Reabsorption 6- Distal convoluted tubule & collecting duct
by Wendy Riggs
47 views
MCAT Biology: Loop of Henle
by Wize
32 views
Vasa Recta Counter Current Exchange
by Pete Meighan
97 views
Countercurrent Multiplication in the Loop of Henle
by macrophage
70 views
The Loop of Henle - Ascending and Descending Limb
by 5MinuteSchool
17 views
A2 Biology - Selective reabsorption (OCR A Chapter 15.5)
by BioRach
65 views
LOOP OF HENLE explained!!
by Biomed Sessions
102 views
Loop Of Henle | Nephron Transport | Renal Physiology
by Byte Size Med
109 views
2.3 Renal: Proximal Convoluted Tubule, Part 2
by Hippomedics
23 views
2.2 Renal: Proximal Convoluted Tubule, Part 1
by Hippomedics
65 views
The proximal convoluted tubule
by Quick Science
83 views
A2 Biology - Selective reabsorption (OCR A Chapter 15.5)
by BioRach
58 views
Proximal Convoluted Tubule | PCT | Nephron Transport | Transport Maximum | Renal Physiology
by Byte Size Med
26 views
Renal Anatomy 3 - Glomerular Histology
by Handwritten Tutorials
71 views
Renal Corpuscle
by James Davis
30 views
Renal Corpuscle
by Dr. Denny Patel's Anatomy Lessons
37 views
Filtration Membranes of Glomerulus | Renal System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
68 views
Renal Anatomy : The Glomerulus
by Adimu Show
167 views
The Glomerular Capsule - Glomerulus - Filtration Barriers - Podocytes - Fenestrae
by 5MinuteSchool
28 views
The glomerulus and Bowman's capsule
by Quick Science
235 views
Reabsorption of Water in the Kidney -- Water Follows Sodium
by macrophage
121 views
Urinary3 Filtration, reabsorption, secretion
by MelaneyB A&P
14 views
Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR) | Renal System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
109 views
Renal transport function (Filtration, Reabsorption, Secretion, RBF, RPF, eRPF)
by Med Easy
55 views
Urinary System: Tubular Reabsorption - Secretion (v2.0)
by DrBruce Forciea
39 views
Elements of Renal Physiology: Filtration, Reabsorption, Secretion, and Excretion
by Pete Meighan
126 views
Function of the Nephron-Filtration Reabsorption Secretion Exrcetion
by Simple Science
575 views
1
The Structure and Function of the Nephron - Made Easy - Kidney Function
by Interactive Biology
62 views
Urinary System, Part 1: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #38
by CrashCourse
133 views
Nephron 1- Introduction
by Wendy Riggs
58 views
Movement of Filtrate through the Nephron Tubule
by 5MinuteSchool
33 views
The Nephron - Ultrafiltration and Selective Reabsorption - GCSE Biology (9-1)
by Mr Exham Biology
182 views
The Urinary System
by Bozeman Science
34 views
Nephron Components | Renal System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
28 views
Anhydrobiosis - From Dehydrated Bears to Thermostable Vaccines
by EC
12 views
Osmoregulation in Fish
by Sandip's Biology
48 views
Osmoregulation in Fish
by DeBacco University
109 views
Freshwater fish vs seawater fish ion regulation-Animal Physiology
by Animal Physiology
56 views
Osmoregulation
by Richie Salvador
71 views
Osmoconformers and Osmoregulators (IB Biology)
by Alex Lee
104 views
Bio 122 Video 29 Nitrogen Waste
by Bio 122 Dr Jackson
39 views
Excretion - Metabolic Waste Elimination
by Anthony Oshodi
39 views
Nitrogenous waste products - Uric acid
by Marie Serena McConnell
66 views
Nitrogenous Wastes
by Instructor Mary Christie: Biology
66 views
Nitrogenous Waste Products (IB Biology)
by Alex Lee
47 views
Osmosis and Osmolarity
by Jason Amores Sumpter
66 views
Active and Passive Transport
by Jason Amores Sumpter
83 views
Kidney and Nephron
by Jason Amores Sumpter
98 views
Filtration, Reabsorption, and Excretion
by Jason Amores Sumpter
65 views
Glomerulus and Bowman's Capsule
by Jason Amores Sumpter
63 views
Proximal Tubule
by Jason Amores Sumpter
75 views
Loop of Henle
by Jason Amores Sumpter
45 views
Distal Tubule and Collecting Duct
by Jason Amores Sumpter
65 views
Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone-System
by Jason Amores Sumpter
71 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.