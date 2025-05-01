Prisca’s Print Shop plans to calculate a predetermined overhead rate using machine hours as the activity base.
Managers estimate the following manufacturing overhead costs for the month:
The printing facility lease will cost \$48,000, utilities for the presses are expected to be \$12,000, maintenance for the printing equipment will cost \$9,000, and the factory supervisor’s salary will be \$21,000. The company expects its printing machines to operate 4,500 machine hours during the month.
What is the predetermined overhead rate per machine hour?