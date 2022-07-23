- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Variable and Absorption Costing: Videos & Practice Problems
Variable and Absorption Costing compares two ways to assign manufacturing costs to products. Under absorption costing, all manufacturing costs are included in product cost, including direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, and fixed factory overhead. This method is required for external financial statements under GAAP. Under variable costing, only production-related variable costs are assigned to goods, while fixed manufacturing costs are treated differently.
The central difference is how fixed factory overhead is handled. In absorption costing, fixed overhead is a product cost; in variable costing, it is a period cost. Both methods include direct materials and direct labor, but variable costing excludes fixed manufacturing overhead from unit product cost. Because of this, variable costing is often used for internal decision making, while absorption costing is used for external reporting. Understanding this distinction helps explain why the two methods can produce different cost information and support different managerial purposes.
Absorption and Variable Costing
Absorption and Variable Costing
What costs are included in product costs under absorption costing?
Direct materials and direct labor
Direct materials, direct labor, and variable manufacturing overhead
Direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, and fixed manufacturing overhead
Direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, fixed manufacturing overhead, and external costs
Here's what students ask on this topic:
The main difference between absorption costing and variable costing lies in how fixed manufacturing overhead costs are treated. In absorption costing, both variable and fixed manufacturing costs are included in the product cost, meaning fixed overhead is allocated to each unit produced. This method is required for external financial reporting under GAAP. In contrast, variable costing assigns only variable production costs—such as direct materials, direct labor, and variable overhead—to products. Fixed manufacturing overhead is treated as a period cost and expensed in the period incurred, not assigned to inventory. This distinction makes variable costing useful for internal decision-making because it separates costs that vary with production from those that remain constant regardless of output.
Absorption costing is required for external financial reporting under GAAP because it complies with the matching principle, which states that all manufacturing costs, including fixed overhead, should be matched with the revenues generated by the products. By including both fixed and variable manufacturing costs in product costs, absorption costing ensures that inventory values on the balance sheet reflect the full cost of production. This method provides a more comprehensive view of product costs and profitability for external users such as investors and regulators. Variable costing, while useful internally, does not meet GAAP requirements because it treats fixed overhead as a period expense rather than a product cost.
Variable costing helps managers make better business decisions by clearly separating variable costs from fixed costs. Since only variable production costs are assigned to products, managers can see how costs change with production volume. Fixed costs, which do not vary with output, are treated as period expenses and excluded from product costs. This distinction allows managers to analyze contribution margin, which is sales revenue minus variable costs, to understand the impact of production changes on profitability. It also aids in decisions like pricing, product mix, and cost control by focusing on costs that can be influenced in the short term, making variable costing a valuable internal management tool.
Under variable costing, product cost includes only the variable production costs. These are direct materials, direct labor, and variable manufacturing overhead. Fixed manufacturing overhead costs, such as rent or janitorial expenses related to the factory, are not included in product costs but are treated as period expenses and charged in full during the period incurred. This means that the cost assigned to each unit produced reflects only the costs that vary directly with production volume, providing a clearer picture of the incremental cost of making each product.
Under absorption costing, fixed manufacturing overhead costs are included in the cost of inventory. This means that a portion of fixed overhead is allocated to each unit produced and included in the inventory value on the balance sheet. As a result, when inventory levels increase, some fixed overhead costs are deferred in inventory rather than expensed immediately, which can increase reported profits. Conversely, when inventory decreases, previously deferred fixed overhead costs are released to the income statement, affecting net income. This treatment aligns with GAAP but can sometimes obscure the true fixed cost behavior in profitability analysis.