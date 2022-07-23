Variable and Absorption Costing compares two ways to assign manufacturing costs to products. Under absorption costing, all manufacturing costs are included in product cost, including direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, and fixed factory overhead. This method is required for external financial statements under GAAP. Under variable costing, only production-related variable costs are assigned to goods, while fixed manufacturing costs are treated differently.

The central difference is how fixed factory overhead is handled. In absorption costing, fixed overhead is a product cost; in variable costing, it is a period cost. Both methods include direct materials and direct labor, but variable costing excludes fixed manufacturing overhead from unit product cost. Because of this, variable costing is often used for internal decision making, while absorption costing is used for external reporting. Understanding this distinction helps explain why the two methods can produce different cost information and support different managerial purposes.