The book value per share of common stock is a crucial financial metric that reflects the historical value of a company's equity as recorded on its balance sheet. This value does not consider the current market prices of the stock but rather focuses on the original selling price and retained earnings accumulated over time. Retained earnings represent the profits that have been reinvested in the company and belong to the shareholders.

When analyzing common stock, it is essential to differentiate it from preferred stock. Preferred stockholders have priority over common stockholders when it comes to claims on equity, meaning they are paid first during liquidation or when dividends are distributed. After satisfying the claims of preferred stockholders, any remaining equity is allocated to common stockholders.

To calculate the book value per share of common stock, the formula is as follows:

\[ \text{Book Value per Share} = \frac{\text{Total Equity} - \text{Preferred Equity}}{\text{Number of Shares Outstanding}} \]

In this formula, total equity represents the overall equity of the company, while preferred equity is subtracted to isolate the equity attributable to common stockholders. The denominator consists of the number of shares of common stock outstanding, which allows for the calculation of the book value allocated to each share.

In cases where a company does not issue preferred stock, all equity is considered common equity, simplifying the calculation. This ratio is particularly useful for investors seeking undervalued companies, as it can indicate situations where the market price of a stock is below its book value. Such discrepancies may signal potential investment opportunities, as they suggest that the stock is trading at a lower value than its intrinsic worth based on historical financial performance.

Understanding the book value per share of common stock can aid investors in making informed decisions, especially when evaluating the financial health and valuation of a company.