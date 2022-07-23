Common size statements are a valuable tool in financial analysis, presenting financial data as percentages rather than absolute dollar amounts. This approach simplifies comparisons across companies of varying sizes, as it allows analysts to assess financial performance relative to a common base. In the context of an income statement, the base is typically total sales revenue, while for a balance sheet, it can be total assets or total liabilities and equity, which are equal due to the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity).

To create a common size statement, each line item is expressed as a percentage of the base. For instance, in an income statement, net sales serve as the base, which is always 100%. Other items, such as cost of goods sold (COGS), are calculated by dividing the line item amount by net sales. For example, if COGS is \$60,000 and net sales are \$150,000, the calculation would be:

\[ \text{Percentage of COGS} = \frac{60,000}{150,000} \times 100 = 40\% \]

This indicates that 40% of sales revenue is allocated to COGS. Similarly, gross profit can be calculated as:

\[ \text{Gross Profit} = \frac{90,000}{150,000} \times 100 = 60\% \]

Continuing this process for operating expenses, taxes, and net income provides a comprehensive view of the income statement in percentage terms. For example, if operating expenses are \$40,000, the calculation would be:

\[ \text{Operating Expenses} = \frac{40,000}{150,000} \times 100 \approx 26.7\% \]

Understanding these percentages allows stakeholders to gauge operational efficiency and profitability. For instance, if income from operations is calculated as:

\[ \text{Income from Operations} = \frac{50,000}{150,000} \times 100 \approx 33.3\% \]

It reveals that one-third of net sales contributes to operational income. Furthermore, net income can be expressed as:

\[ \text{Net Income} = \frac{35,000}{150,000} \times 100 \approx 23.3\% \]

This percentage indicates the portion of sales that translates into profit, facilitating comparisons with other companies regardless of their size. Overall, common size statements enhance the clarity of financial analysis, making it easier to identify trends and performance metrics across different entities.