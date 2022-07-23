In the process of forming a business, understanding journal entries is crucial for accurate financial reporting. Let's explore the example of Clutch Tutoring Inc., which began with a straightforward transaction that illustrates key accounting principles.

When Johnny Clutch established Clutch Tutoring Inc., he invested \$50,000 in cash, which the company exchanged for common stock. This transaction marks the inception of the business, transitioning it from having zero assets, liabilities, and equity to a functioning entity with financial resources.

In accounting terms, the cash investment increases the company's assets, while the issuance of common stock represents an increase in equity. Here, cash is classified as an asset account, and common stock falls under equity. The fundamental accounting equation, which states that Assets = Liabilities + Equity, must always remain balanced.

To record this transaction, the cash account is debited by \$50,000, reflecting the increase in assets. Since assets increase with debits, the journal entry for cash would be:

Debit: Cash $50,000

On the other side, the common stock account is credited by \$50,000, indicating an increase in equity. Equity accounts increase with credits, so the journal entry for common stock would be:

Credit: Common Stock $50,000

After these entries, the accounting equation is evaluated. The total assets now amount to \$50,000, with no liabilities incurred, resulting in:

Assets = $50,000 Liabilities = $0 Equity = $50,000

This confirms that the equation balances, as \(50,000 = \)0 + \$50,000. Thus, the initial transaction not only establishes the business but also sets a foundation for future financial activities. Understanding these entries is essential for maintaining accurate financial records and ensuring compliance with accounting standards.