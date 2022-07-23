Income Statement Preparation focuses on building an income statement that reports a company’s income for a specific period by comparing sales with costs. A common format begins with sales, then subtracts cost of goods sold to find gross profit, and finally subtracts operating expenses to arrive at net operating income. The exact layout may vary, but the key information and relationships stay the same.

A central step is calculating cost of goods sold from inventory values rather than tracking each item individually. The basic relationship is \( \text{Cost of Goods Sold} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{New Inventory} - \text{Ending Inventory} \) . Beginning inventory plus new inventory gives goods available for sale. For manufacturing firms, new inventory is cost of goods manufactured; for merchandising firms, it is inventory purchased.