A classified balance sheet provides a detailed snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, highlighting its assets, liabilities, and equity. This type of balance sheet categorizes assets and liabilities into two main groups: current and long-term, enhancing clarity and usability for financial analysis.

Current assets are those expected to be converted into cash within one year. Common examples include cash, accounts receivable (money owed by customers), inventory (goods available for sale), and marketable securities (investments that can be quickly sold). The order of current assets is based on liquidity, which refers to how easily an asset can be converted into cash. The most liquid asset is cash, followed by marketable securities, accounts receivable, inventory, and finally, prepaid expenses (payments made in advance for services or goods to be received within the year).

In contrast, long-term assets are resources that will be utilized for more than one year. These include machinery, land, buildings, and patents. Understanding the distinction between current and long-term assets is crucial for assessing a company's operational efficiency and financial health.

Liabilities are similarly categorized into current and long-term. Current liabilities are obligations that must be settled within one year, such as accounts payable and short-term debt. Long-term liabilities, on the other hand, are debts that extend beyond one year, like long-term loans. This classification helps stakeholders understand the timing of a company's financial obligations.

When presenting a classified balance sheet, current assets are listed in order of liquidity, starting with cash. This structured approach allows for a quick assessment of a company's ability to meet its short-term obligations and provides insights into its financial stability.

In summary, a classified balance sheet is an essential tool for evaluating a company's financial position, offering a clear view of its current and long-term assets and liabilities, which is vital for informed decision-making by investors, creditors, and management.