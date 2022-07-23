When a company disposes of a fixed asset, it can do so at any point during its useful life, not just after full depreciation. The financial impact of this disposal is determined by comparing the cash received from the sale to the asset's net book value. The net book value is calculated as the original cost of the asset minus its accumulated depreciation:

Net Book Value = Cost - Accumulated Depreciation

If the cash proceeds from the sale exceed the net book value, the company realizes a gain. Conversely, if the cash received is less than the net book value, a loss is incurred. If the proceeds equal the net book value, there is neither a gain nor a loss, as the asset's value on the balance sheet is simply exchanged for cash.

These gains and losses are recorded on the income statement under the "other income" section, separate from operational revenues and expenses. This distinction is important for accurately reflecting the company's financial performance.

In terms of accounting entries, when a fixed asset like equipment is sold, the equipment account is decreased to remove the asset from the books. The accumulated depreciation account, which is a contra asset account, is also decreased to reflect the removal of the asset's depreciation. The cash account increases by the amount received from the sale, regardless of whether it results in a gain or loss.

To summarize the accounting treatment:

When equipment is purchased, the equipment account increases.

When equipment is sold, the equipment account decreases, and the accumulated depreciation account is also decreased.

Cash increases by the proceeds from the sale.

Gains from the sale are recorded as credits, increasing net income, while losses are recorded as debits, decreasing net income.

This framework allows for a clear understanding of how asset disposals affect financial statements and the overall financial health of a company.