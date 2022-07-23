A Cash Budget brings together the parts of the master budget that affect cash so a business can see whether incoming cash will be enough to cover cash disbursements and avoid liquidity shortages. Because many transactions involve credit, accountants first prepare simple intermediate schedules that track when cash actually enters or leaves the bank account rather than when revenue or cost is recorded.

The main inflow schedule is the cash collections budget, which summarizes cash sales, collections from prior-period credit sales, and total cash collections. On the payment side, separate schedules summarize direct materials payments, direct labor payments, and manufacturing overhead payments. Direct materials often require a timing shift when purchases are paid later, while direct labor may be paid in the same period. For manufacturing overhead, non-cash depreciation must be removed to find cash paid, using \( \text{Cash payments for MOH} = \text{Total MOH cost} - \text{Depreciation} \).