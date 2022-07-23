- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Cash Budget: Videos & Practice Problems
A Cash Budget brings together the parts of the master budget that affect cash so a business can see whether incoming cash will be enough to cover cash disbursements and avoid liquidity shortages. Because many transactions involve credit, accountants first prepare simple intermediate schedules that track when cash actually enters or leaves the bank account rather than when revenue or cost is recorded.
The main inflow schedule is the cash collections budget, which summarizes cash sales, collections from prior-period credit sales, and total cash collections. On the payment side, separate schedules summarize direct materials payments, direct labor payments, and manufacturing overhead payments. Direct materials often require a timing shift when purchases are paid later, while direct labor may be paid in the same period. For manufacturing overhead, non-cash depreciation must be removed to find cash paid, using \( \text{Cash payments for MOH} = \text{Total MOH cost} - \text{Depreciation} \).
Overview of the Cash Budget
Which statement best explains the main importance of preparing a cash budget?
To help managers present the company's net worth to investors to obtain more financing.
To help managers ensure sufficient funds to meet obligations and avoid liquidity shortages.
To help managers determine how much dividends will be paid to shareholders.
To help managers record all actual cash transactions after they occur during the period.
Intermediate Documents: Cash Collections Budget
Intermediate Documents: Cash Collections Budget
A furniture maker has set the following budgeted sales for the coming three months:
It is also projected that 60% of total sales would come from credit sales that can be collected a month after the sale is made. What is the total amount of cash expected to be received from customers for the month of May?
\$90,000
\$100,000
\$105,000
\$110,000
Intermediate Documents: Cash Disbursements (Product Costs)
Intermediate Documents: Cash Disbursements (Product Costs)
Intermediate Documents: Cash Disbursements (Product Costs)
A furniture maker has set the following budgeted product costs for the coming three months:
\$500 in manufacturing overhead costs is payable one month later, while labor costs and the remaining manufacturing overhead must be paid at the end of the month. Also, direct materials purchases carry 1-month credit terms. Calculate the total cash payments for product costs for the month of May.
\$36,860
\$38,000
\$37,500
\$37,360
Intermediate Documents: Cash Disbursements (Other Costs)
Intermediate Documents: Cash Disbursements (Other Costs)
Intermediate Documents: Cash Disbursements (Other Costs)
Is it always required that operating expenses be paid in the same period as they are incurred?
Yes, because direct materials purchases are usually settled immediately upon delivery.
No, because payment timing depends on agreed terms, not just when the cost is recognized.
Yes, because all period costs must be expensed immediately.
No, because manufacturing overhead amounts may be paid later depending on supplier arrangements.
Combined Cash Budget
Combined Cash Budget
A furniture maker has set the following expected cash data for the month of May:
Does the furniture maker need to acquire financing at the end of May?
No, the furniture maker has a positive ending cash balance.
Yes, the furniture maker needs financing equal to \$8,000.
Yes, the furniture maker needs an additional finance of \$150.
No, the furniture maker has an ending cash balance greater than its beginning cash balance.
Here's what students ask on this topic:
A cash budget is a crucial part of the master budget that helps a business determine if it has enough incoming cash to cover all cash disbursements. Unlike other budgets that record revenue or costs when they are earned or incurred, the cash budget focuses on the actual timing of cash inflows and outflows. This is important because many transactions involve credit, meaning cash is received or paid at different times than when the transaction is recorded. The cash budget consolidates information from various parts of the master budget to provide a clear picture of cash availability, helping the business avoid liquidity shortages and manage its cash flow effectively.
Intermediate documents simplify the cash budget preparation by condensing complex budget information into straightforward schedules that track actual cash movements. For example, the sales budget, which can be very detailed, is simplified into the cash collections budget, showing when cash from sales is received. Similarly, budgets for direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead are converted into payment schedules that indicate when cash leaves the business. These intermediate documents focus only on cash inflows and outflows, making it easier to compile the overall cash budget without getting overwhelmed by the complexity of the full master budget.
The cash collections budget is an intermediate document derived from the sales budget that shows when cash is actually received from sales. It includes three key pieces of information: cash sales made during the current quarter, collections from credit sales made in previous quarters, and the total cash collections for the quarter. This budget helps track the timing of cash inflows, especially because credit sales are collected later, often in the following quarter. By summarizing these cash receipts, the cash collections budget provides a clear view of cash inflows for the cash budget.
Direct materials payments are tracked using an intermediate document called the direct materials payments schedule. This schedule shows the total cost of direct materials purchased and when the cash actually leaves the business to pay for them. Often, materials are bought on credit, so the cash payment occurs in a later period than the purchase. For example, if materials are purchased in quarter 1 but paid for in quarter 2, the payment schedule reflects this timing. This helps accurately match cash outflows with the periods when cash is disbursed, rather than when the materials were ordered.
Depreciation is a non-cash expense included in manufacturing overhead costs, representing the allocation of the cost of equipment over time. Since it does not involve an actual cash outflow, it must be excluded when calculating cash payments for manufacturing overhead. The cash payments for manufacturing overhead are calculated by subtracting depreciation from the total manufacturing overhead cost, as shown in the formula: . This ensures the cash budget only reflects actual cash disbursements.