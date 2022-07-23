The statement of cash flows includes a crucial section for significant non-cash investing and financing activities, which are transactions that do not involve cash but are important for users of financial statements to understand. These activities are disclosed at the bottom of the statement, ensuring transparency about significant transactions that impact the company's financial position without affecting cash flow.

Significant non-cash activities can include various transactions, such as exchanging a note payable for an asset. For instance, if a company signs a \$110,000 note payable in exchange for land, the journal entry would reflect a debit to land and a credit to note payable, both for \$110,000. Although this transaction involves an increase in both an asset (land) and a liability (note payable), it does not involve cash, so it is not included in the operating, investing, or financing sections of the cash flow statement. Instead, it is disclosed separately, indicating that the company exchanged a note payable for land.

Another example involves retiring bonds payable by issuing common stock. If a company retires \$110,000 of bonds payable by issuing 50,000 shares of \$0.01 par value common stock, the journal entry would show a decrease in bonds payable and an increase in equity accounts. The par value of the common stock would be recorded as \$500, with the remainder allocated to additional paid-in capital (APIC). Again, since this transaction does not involve cash, it is disclosed at the bottom of the cash flow statement rather than included in the cash flow sections.

In summary, significant non-cash investing and financing activities are essential disclosures that provide insight into a company's financial activities that do not directly impact cash flow. These disclosures help users of financial statements understand the full scope of a company's financial transactions, even when cash is not involved.