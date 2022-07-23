In a periodic inventory system, purchase discounts are incentives offered by suppliers for prompt payment of invoices. These discounts are typically expressed in terms such as "3/10, net 45," where the first number (3) indicates the percentage discount available, the second number (10) specifies the days within which the payment must be made to qualify for the discount, and the last number (45) represents the total days allowed for payment. The focus is primarily on the percentage and the discount period, as the total payment period does not affect the calculation of the discount.

When accounting for purchase discounts in a periodic inventory system, a specific account called "purchase discounts" is used. This account is classified as a contra asset account, meaning it reduces the overall value of inventory. Since it decreases the value of an asset, it is recorded with a credit entry. This contrasts with a perpetual inventory system, where discounts are directly applied to the inventory account.

For example, consider ABC Company, which purchases 300 units of Product X for \(1,800 on January 14. The supplier offers terms of 3/10, net 45. ABC Company pays the supplier on January 19, which is within the 10-day discount period. To determine the discount, the calculation involves multiplying the purchase amount by the discount percentage: \)1,800 × 3% = \$54. Therefore, the amount payable after the discount is \(1,800 - \)54 = \$1,746.

In the accounting entries, when the purchase is made, the purchases account is debited for \$1,800, and accounts payable is credited for the same amount. Upon payment, accounts payable is debited for \$1,800, cash is credited for \$1,746, and the purchase discounts account is credited for \$54. This reflects the reduction in the liability and the impact of the discount on the inventory value.

Overall, the purchase discounts account plays a crucial role in accurately reflecting the value of inventory and ensuring that financial statements present a true picture of the company's assets and liabilities.