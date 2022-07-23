The multi-step income statement is a structured financial report that provides a detailed breakdown of a company's revenues and expenses, ultimately leading to net income. This format is beneficial as it highlights key subtotals, allowing for a clearer understanding of a company's financial performance.

At the top of the statement, sales revenue is recorded, representing the total income generated from selling goods or services. From this figure, the cost of goods sold (COGS) is subtracted to calculate gross profit. Gross profit reflects the core profitability of the business, indicating how much money is made from sales after accounting for the direct costs associated with producing those goods.

Next, operating expenses are deducted from gross profit to arrive at income from operations. Operating expenses include necessary costs such as salaries, rent, utilities, and other administrative expenses that are essential for running the business but are not directly tied to the production of goods. This subtotal provides insight into the profitability of the company's core operations.

Following income from operations, the statement includes non-operating activities, which encompass revenues and expenses not related to the primary business operations. Examples of non-operating revenues include interest income from loans or dividends received from investments. Conversely, non-operating expenses might include interest expenses on loans or losses from the sale of assets. These items are important as they can significantly impact the overall financial results, even though they are not part of the regular business activities.

After accounting for non-operating activities, the next subtotal is income before income taxes. This figure is derived from income from operations adjusted for non-operating revenues and expenses. Finally, the income tax expense is deducted from this subtotal to determine net income, which represents the company's total profit after all expenses have been accounted for.

In summary, the multi-step income statement provides a comprehensive view of a company's financial performance by breaking down revenues and expenses into meaningful categories. This format not only aids in understanding the core profitability of the business but also highlights the impact of non-operating activities on overall financial results.