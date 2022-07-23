Benefits of Variable Costing center on better decision making and a clearer view of product cost. Under variable costing, only variable manufacturing costs are included in unit product cost, so the cost of producing one more unit is easier to understand. This makes the unit cost more stable and avoids the distortion that happens when fixed overhead is spread across different production levels.

Compared with absorption costing, variable costing gives managers a more accurate picture of income when inventory changes. With absorption costing, some fixed overhead can remain in inventory instead of appearing in the income statement, which can inflate reported income and create an incentive to overproduce. Variable costing avoids this by treating fixed manufacturing overhead as a period cost, helping managers evaluate production, pricing, and product line decisions without misleading profit effects from rising inventory.

Although absorption costing is required by GAAP for external reporting, variable costing is often more useful internally because it highlights the real economic effect of operational choices. This is especially valuable for larger companies, where differences between the two methods can become significant.