In a perpetual inventory system, businesses continuously update their inventory records with each purchase and sale, providing real-time insights into stock levels. This system is particularly relevant for merchandising companies that buy goods in bulk to sell individually. For instance, a t-shirt company focuses solely on its inventory of t-shirts, distinguishing it from other assets like office supplies or equipment, which are categorized separately.

When a company makes an inventory purchase, it records the transaction by debiting the inventory account. For example, if TOS Company purchases 500 units at \$5 each, the total cost amounts to \$2,500. This amount is added to the inventory, reflecting an increase in assets. The journal entry for this transaction would involve debiting the inventory account by \$2,500.

Since the purchase is made on account, meaning the company has not yet paid cash but has incurred a liability, the corresponding credit entry is made to accounts payable. This entry also totals \$2,500, indicating the amount owed to the supplier. Thus, both the inventory and accounts payable increase by the same amount, maintaining the balance in the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.

Understanding these transactions is crucial for managing inventory effectively and ensuring accurate financial reporting. The perpetual inventory system allows businesses to track their inventory levels and costs in real-time, facilitating better decision-making regarding purchasing and sales strategies.