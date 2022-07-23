Zero coupon bonds are a unique type of bond that do not make periodic interest payments. Instead, they are sold at a discount to their face value, which means investors purchase them for less than their maturity value. The appeal of zero coupon bonds lies in their potential for capital appreciation; investors receive the full face value at maturity, but they pay a lower price upfront.

To understand the pricing of zero coupon bonds, it's essential to compare the stated interest rate with the market interest rate. For instance, if a zero coupon bond has a stated interest rate of 0% while the market interest rate is 10%, the bond will be sold at a significant discount. This discount reflects the bond's lack of interest payments compared to other bonds that offer higher returns. In this scenario, the bond's selling price would be less than its face value, making it a discounted bond.

For example, consider a scenario where ABC Company issues \$50,000 of zero coupon bonds maturing in five years, with a market interest rate of 8%. Since the stated interest rate is 0%, the bonds will be issued at a discount, specifically at 85% of their face value. This means the bonds will sell for:

Cash Received = Face Value × Selling Price Percentage = \(50,000 × 0.85 = \)42,500.

Although the company receives \$42,500 in cash, the bonds payable account will reflect the full face value of \$50,000. This is because the bonds payable account always records the principal amount, regardless of the selling price. The difference between the cash received and the face value represents the discount on bonds payable, which in this case is:

Discount on Bonds Payable = Face Value - Cash Received = \(50,000 - \)42,500 = \$7,500.

In accounting terms, the journal entry for this transaction would include a debit to cash for \$42,500, a credit to bonds payable for \$50,000, and a debit to discount on bonds payable for \$7,500. This reflects the increase in liabilities due to the bonds issued, while also accounting for the discount that represents the cost of borrowing.

As the bond matures, the company will recognize interest expense based on the effective interest rate method, which will take into account the discount amortization over the life of the bond. This method ensures that the interest expense reflects the true cost of borrowing, aligning with the market interest rates.