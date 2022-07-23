- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Relevant Range: Videos & Practice Problems
Relevant Range is the range of activity levels where costs behave the way managers normally expect. Within a relevant range, fixed costs stay fixed and average variable cost per unit does not change. This idea matters because real-world cost behavior is often only stable up to a certain point, not across all possible levels of activity.
When a business reaches a break point, cost behavior can shift and a new relevant range begins. A fixed cost may jump to a higher fixed amount, a fixed arrangement may become variable, or the variable cost per unit may change. In other words, one cost can have multiple relevant ranges if its graph shows separate sections where cost stays constant or where the variable rate per unit stays constant.
Understanding Relevant Range helps explain why cost assumptions are valid only for a specific span of operations. As activity moves outside that span, managers must watch for break points because both fixed-cost patterns and per-unit variable cost patterns may change.
Relevant Range
Relevant Range
AI Megacomputer Co. negotiates a deal with the local utility company to provide them with 1 million kWh per month. Their contract stipulates that if AI Megacomputer Co. uses more than 1 million kWh in a month they will pay a variable rate of \$0.30 per kWh. How many relevant ranges does AI Megacomputer Co. have in measuring their electricity use, and why?
One: A single contract specifies all the business’ costs, so there is only one relevant range.
One: Since the rate is \$0.30 per kWh, it is irrelevant whether they pay for some of this cost in advance.
Two: Since the cost is fixed below 1 million kWh and variable above 1 million kWh there are 2 relevant ranges.
Three: AI Megacomputer Co. has a relevant range when they use no power, another when they use 0-1 million kWh and a third when they use more than 1 million kWh.
Here's what students ask on this topic:
Relevant range is the span of activity levels where cost behavior assumptions hold true. Within this range, fixed costs remain constant, and the average variable cost per unit does not change. This concept is important because in real-world scenarios, costs do not always behave consistently across all levels of production or activity. When a company operates within its relevant range, managers can predict costs more accurately. However, if activity moves outside this range, cost behavior may shift, causing fixed costs to increase or variable costs per unit to change. Understanding relevant range helps managers make better decisions by recognizing the limits within which cost estimates are reliable.
Within the relevant range, fixed costs remain constant regardless of changes in activity level. For example, a company might pay a fixed monthly rent that does not change whether they produce 1,000 or 1,500 units. However, outside the relevant range, fixed costs can change. For instance, if production exceeds a certain capacity, the company may need to rent additional space or buy more equipment, causing fixed costs to jump to a higher level. This shift creates a new relevant range with a different fixed cost structure. Therefore, fixed costs are only truly fixed within a specific range of activity.
Yes, variable costs per unit can change when activity moves outside the relevant range. Normally, variable costs per unit stay constant within the relevant range. For example, if screws cost \$0.03 each when buying up to 5,000 units, the cost per screw remains stable. However, if the company buys more than 5,000 screws, the supplier might offer a discount, reducing the cost per screw to \$0.02. This change in variable cost per unit marks a new relevant range. Thus, variable costs per unit are not always fixed and can shift based on volume or other factors.
Understanding relevant range is crucial because it helps managers make accurate cost predictions and informed decisions. Cost behaviors such as fixed and variable costs are only predictable within certain activity levels. If managers assume costs remain constant beyond the relevant range, they may underestimate expenses or misprice products. Recognizing break points where costs change allows managers to plan for additional expenses, adjust budgets, and optimize resource allocation. This knowledge ensures that cost estimates reflect real-world conditions, improving financial planning and operational efficiency.
Real-world examples of relevant range include server capacity, legal retainers, and bulk purchasing discounts. For instance, a company may have one server that handles up to 1,500 requests per second at a fixed cost. If requests exceed 1,500, a second server is needed, increasing fixed costs and creating a new relevant range. Similarly, a legal retainer might cover 100 hours of service at a fixed cost, but additional hours are billed hourly, changing cost behavior. Bulk discounts on screws illustrate variable cost changes: paying \$0.03 per screw up to 5,000 units, then \$0.02 per screw beyond that. These examples show how costs can shift at break points, defining multiple relevant ranges.