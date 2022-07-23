Relevant Range is the range of activity levels where costs behave the way managers normally expect. Within a relevant range, fixed costs stay fixed and average variable cost per unit does not change. This idea matters because real-world cost behavior is often only stable up to a certain point, not across all possible levels of activity.

When a business reaches a break point, cost behavior can shift and a new relevant range begins. A fixed cost may jump to a higher fixed amount, a fixed arrangement may become variable, or the variable cost per unit may change. In other words, one cost can have multiple relevant ranges if its graph shows separate sections where cost stays constant or where the variable rate per unit stays constant.

Understanding Relevant Range helps explain why cost assumptions are valid only for a specific span of operations. As activity moves outside that span, managers must watch for break points because both fixed-cost patterns and per-unit variable cost patterns may change.