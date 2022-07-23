Unit Product Cost focuses on which costs are attached to each unit of product under absorption costing and variable costing. In both methods, the unit product cost includes direct materials, direct labor, and variable manufacturing overhead. Selling and administrative costs are treated as period costs, so they are not part of unit product cost.

The key difference is fixed manufacturing overhead. Absorption costing includes fixed manufacturing overhead in product cost, while variable costing excludes it. This makes absorption costing unit cost higher whenever fixed manufacturing overhead is present. A central calculation is \( \text{Fixed manufacturing overhead per unit}=\frac{\text{Total fixed manufacturing overhead}}{\text{Units produced}} \) , which is then added only under absorption costing.

As a result, absorption costing assigns all manufacturing costs to units produced, while variable costing assigns only variable manufacturing costs. Variable costing relies on actual overhead data rather than predetermined overhead when determining unit product cost.