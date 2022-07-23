The concept of cost of goods sold (COGS) is essential in understanding inventory management, particularly when comparing perpetual and periodic inventory systems. A perpetual inventory system continuously updates the inventory account after each sale, making it increasingly popular due to advancements like barcode scanning. This system allows for real-time tracking of inventory levels, which is crucial for businesses to manage stock efficiently.

When a sale occurs in a perpetual inventory system, two key entries are made. For instance, if a customer purchases an item for \$15 that cost the company \$5, the first entry records the revenue generated from the sale. This involves debiting cash for \$15 (indicating an increase in cash assets) and crediting revenue for \$15 (reflecting the income earned). The journal entry can be summarized as:

Debit Cash: \$15

Credit Revenue: \$15

The second entry pertains to the cost of goods sold. Here, the company debits COGS for \$5 (an expense account that increases with the sale) and credits inventory for \$5 (decreasing the asset as the item is no longer in stock). This entry can be expressed as:

Debit COGS: \$5

Credit Inventory: \$5

These entries impact the accounting equation, where assets increase by a net amount of \$10 (cash up by \$15 and inventory down by \$5). While liabilities remain unchanged, equity is affected: revenue increases equity by \$15, while the expense of COGS decreases it by \$5, resulting in a net increase in equity of \$10. This demonstrates the balance of the accounting equation, where total assets equal total liabilities plus equity.

In contrast, a periodic inventory system does not update inventory accounts after each sale. Instead, it calculates COGS at the end of a period by taking the beginning inventory, adding purchases, and subtracting the ending inventory. This method can be less accurate in real-time inventory tracking but may be simpler for some businesses.

Understanding these systems is crucial for effective inventory management and financial reporting, as they directly influence how a business tracks its sales, expenses, and overall financial health.