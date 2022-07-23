After preparing the financial statements and adjusting the trial balance, the next step in the accounting cycle is to close the books for the year. This process involves making closing entries that serve to reset temporary account balances to zero. Temporary accounts are those that pertain to a specific time period, primarily found in the income statement, and include revenues, expenses, and dividends. It is crucial to note that dividends, while classified as temporary accounts, are not considered expenses.

Temporary accounts are essential for tracking financial performance over a given period, but they do not carry their balances into the next accounting period. In contrast, permanent accounts, which include asset, liability, and equity accounts, maintain their balances from one period to the next. For example, the cash account will always reflect a balance that may change but will never be closed out.

Additionally, the Income Summary account plays a vital role during the closing process. This temporary account is utilized solely for closing entries and is not used throughout the year. It helps facilitate the transfer of balances from temporary accounts to permanent accounts, ensuring that the financial records are accurately reset for the new accounting period.

To effectively close the books, one should refer to the adjusted trial balance and systematically execute the necessary closing entries. This process ensures that all temporary accounts are zeroed out, allowing for a fresh start in the upcoming financial year.