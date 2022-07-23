Activity-Based Management uses activity-based costing information to improve decision making, especially cost cutting. After identifying activities and their activity rates, managers evaluate whether each activity is value-added or non-value-added. A value-added activity directly increases the value of the final product or service, while a non-value-added activity does not directly add value and may be reduced or eliminated through process improvement.

This approach helps a business lower costs without reducing product quality. Activities such as setups and quality inspection are treated as non-value-added because they support production but do not directly create customer value. Activities tied directly to making and finishing the product, such as sewing or packaging machine usage, are value-added because they contribute labor or materials to the final product. By combining activity rates with the analysis of value-added and non-value-added activities, firms can target the best areas for efficiency gains, process improvement, and cost reduction.