- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Activity-Based Management: Videos & Practice Problems
Activity-Based Management uses activity-based costing information to improve decision making, especially cost cutting. After identifying activities and their activity rates, managers evaluate whether each activity is value-added or non-value-added. A value-added activity directly increases the value of the final product or service, while a non-value-added activity does not directly add value and may be reduced or eliminated through process improvement.
This approach helps a business lower costs without reducing product quality. Activities such as setups and quality inspection are treated as non-value-added because they support production but do not directly create customer value. Activities tied directly to making and finishing the product, such as sewing or packaging machine usage, are value-added because they contribute labor or materials to the final product. By combining activity rates with the analysis of value-added and non-value-added activities, firms can target the best areas for efficiency gains, process improvement, and cost reduction.
Activity-Based Management: Value-Added Activities
Here's what students ask on this topic:
Activity-based management (ABM) is a method that uses activity-based costing (ABC) information to improve business decisions, especially in cost control. ABM helps managers identify which activities add value to the final product or service and which do not. Value-added activities directly contribute to the product, like sewing in garment production, while non-value-added activities, such as setups or quality inspections, support production but don't directly add value. By analyzing these activities and their costs, managers can focus on reducing or improving non-value-added activities to cut costs without sacrificing product quality. This leads to better resource allocation and more efficient operations.
In activity-based management, value-added activities are those that directly increase the value of the final product or service. For example, sewing buttons onto pajamas adds value because it is part of the product's creation. Non-value-added activities, on the other hand, do not directly add value and can often be reduced or eliminated. Examples include setups and quality inspections, which support production but don't change the product itself. Identifying these activities helps managers focus on improving or cutting costs in non-value-added areas without harming product quality.
Setups and quality inspections are considered non-value-added activities because they do not directly add value to the final product or service. Setups involve preparing machines or processes but don't change the product itself. Quality inspections ensure the product meets standards but don't physically alter or enhance the product. While important for maintaining quality and efficiency, these activities support production rather than create value. Reducing the time or cost spent on these activities through process improvements can help lower overall costs without affecting product quality.
Activity-based management helps reduce costs by identifying and targeting non-value-added activities for improvement or elimination. Since these activities do not directly add value to the product, cutting or streamlining them does not harm product quality. For example, reducing excessive quality inspections by improving the sewing process can save money while maintaining high standards. ABM uses detailed cost information from activity-based costing to pinpoint where inefficiencies exist, allowing managers to make informed decisions that lower costs while preserving or even enhancing product quality.
Activity rates are crucial in activity-based management because they quantify the cost per unit of each activity. These rates come from activity-based costing and help managers understand how much each activity costs the business. By combining activity rates with the classification of activities as value-added or non-value-added, managers can identify which activities are driving costs and where savings can be made. This detailed cost information supports better decision making, enabling targeted cost reductions and process improvements without compromising product quality.